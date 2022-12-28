Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze

BringMeTheNews

The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Alexander Stenberg, 34, of Bloomington.

Stenberg's body was found by a passerby near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township. Authorities responded to the scene along County Road 2 around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

On Wednesday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Stenberg died as a result of cold weather exposure. An official cause of death could take up to 60 days, pending toxicology results.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators believe Stenberg may have stolen a van in Burnsville around 2:50 a.m. that morning.

At around 3:15 a.m., a 911 caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at the interchange of I-35 and County Road 2.

The Sheriff's Office stated deputies responded to the scene and found a white Chrysler Town and County van, but did not find anyone in or around the vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol later towed the van.

In a press release Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said a witness told investigators they saw someone matching Stenberg's description walking in the area around 3 a.m. The witness spoke to the man, who declined their offer for help.

Stenberg's death remains under investigation.

Another death investigation launched in the township in October also remains active. The body found in that incident has not yet been publicly identified.