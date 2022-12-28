ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Federal grant allows Sioux City Public Library to launch new technology program

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library will be getting thousands of new pieces of technology thanks to a federal grant.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.2 billion-dollar federal program administered by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that was passed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021 to provide COVID-19 relief to Americans. The Emergency Connectivity Fund was designed to help cover the costs of computers, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots and other connectivity devices for schools and public libraries.

According to data from the FTC website, Sioux City Public Library received a total of $1.06 million over the course of two funding waves.

This money has been used to provide 900 Laptops and tablets as well as over 1,000 hotspots and 5G routers for extended checkouts. Laptops and tablets will be available for 3-month checkouts while the hotspots and routers will be available for one year.

The equipment will be available starting on January 6 for those 18 and over with a library card that is in good standing. The program has been dubbed the Internet for All Initiative.

The library is planning to hold a kickoff for the event on January 6 at the downtown campus of the public library for the event. Library staff and partners will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day to answer questions.

KCAU 9 News

