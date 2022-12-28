Read full article on original website
Sunderland fans 'can dream' again following Wigan trouncing - Tony Mowbray
Can Sunderland dare to dream about the play-offs?
SB Nation
Brendan Rodgers Says He has a Plan Against Liverpool
The Foxes were arguably embarrassed against Newcastle last time out, and Brendan Rodgers had a lot of complaints about his side’s mentality:. We were very disappointed with the performance. It was unlike what we‘ve been. We’ve been strong and aggressive. Fifty-two seconds into the game we made a mistake. It makes it difficult against a side high on confidence.
BBC
Premier League team of 2022: Opta gives its starting XI of the year
With the World Cup taking us almost all the way to the end of 2022, now is as good a time as any to take stock of the Premier League and assess the key figures across the year. And what better way than to formulate a best XI of 2022?
BBC
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Late Karim Benzema double earns win in post-World Cup return
Karim Benzema scored twice in the final seven minutes to earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid. The late strikes by the Ballon d'Or winner lift Madrid top of La Liga, a point clear of Barcelona. Benzema, who missed the World Cup through injury, put Real ahead with...
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
BBC
Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year
Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table. The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have...
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia & Douglas Luiz increase pressure on Antonio Conte
Aston Villa increased the pressure on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead. A lacklustre Spurs have now won only two...
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?
Sunderland are in urgent need of strikers after losing Ellis Simms. We look at some options.
CBS Sports
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6 Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
NBC Sports
Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle United will try to wrap up their dreamy 2022 calendar year with victory at St James’ Park this Saturday when they host Leeds United. I wrote “dreamy” because even after the October takeover nobody could have ever dreamed of a year in which NUFC played 35 games (36 tomorrow) racking up 71 Premier League points, tied for the fifth-most before the last weekend of play.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool in ‘chasing’ mood, Madrid at Valladolid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Liverpool will look to gain ground on the top four of the Premier League when it hosts Leicester. The Reds are in sixth place and manager Jurgen Klopp said “we are in a chasing mood definitely.” Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday. Leicester was on a good run before the World Cup break but lost 3-0 to Newcastle on Boxing Day. West Ham is just one point and two places above the relegation zone and will host mid-table Brentford.
NBC Sports
Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more
The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us. As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash. Transfer rumors will be rampant...
Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Nice Midfielder Khephren Thuram
Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.
Soccer-Lampard hints at Calvert-Lewin return for Everton against City
LIVERPOOL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to returning for shot-shy Everton but manager Frank Lampard was guarded about whether he would play a part against Manchester City on Saturday.
BBC
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
BBC
Norwich City: Adam Idah says 'it's difficult when you hear the boos'
Norwich striker Adam Idah says the players want to "put the atmosphere back" in Carrow Road after a difficult few weeks for the Championship club. The 21-year-old scored on his first start of the season before the Canaries were pegged back by Reading on Friday. Dean Smith publicly questioned the...
