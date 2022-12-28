ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan receivers, sack leader in uniform vs. TCU

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A group of players whose status this week appeared uncertain are in uniform and available to play today for Michigan. Receivers A.J. Henning, Andrel Anthony and Amorion Walker are in full pads and going through pre-game warmups ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN), suggesting that they will be available to play.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan comes unglued early, loses track meet to TCU in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A season defined by unity, physicality and near-perfection came crumbling down for the Michigan football team on Saturday. Issues that popped up in earlier games — red-zone woes, turnovers and the occasional breakdown defending the pass — returned in a 51-45 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl, dashing hopes of a national championship.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Grand Rapids Press

Are Michigan fans rooting for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl?

Michigan and Ohio State have never faced each other twice in the same season throughout their storied rivalry. That could change this year if both teams win their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups Saturday. But if the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) defeat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, will fans be rooting for another matchup against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes with a national title on the line?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Harbaugh, TCU’s Dykes credit fathers for coaching success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and TCU’s Sonny Dykes have led their programs to the College Football Playoff semifinals. But they wouldn’t be in this position without influence from their fathers. At a joint Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in Arizona, both head coaches shared their appreciation for their dads, who also were head coaches at the college level.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Grand Rapids Press

No position switch for Michigan’s ‘jack of all trades’ safety R.J. Moten

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – With media getting a chance to view a portion of Michigan’s practice on Tuesday, there was a notable surprise at the linebacker position. Junior safety R.J. Moten was participating in drills with the linebackers, which appeared to be an important development heading into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal matchup against TCU.
EAST LANSING, MI
