Michigan receivers, sack leader in uniform vs. TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A group of players whose status this week appeared uncertain are in uniform and available to play today for Michigan. Receivers A.J. Henning, Andrel Anthony and Amorion Walker are in full pads and going through pre-game warmups ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN), suggesting that they will be available to play.
Michigan comes unglued early, loses track meet to TCU in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A season defined by unity, physicality and near-perfection came crumbling down for the Michigan football team on Saturday. Issues that popped up in earlier games — red-zone woes, turnovers and the occasional breakdown defending the pass — returned in a 51-45 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl, dashing hopes of a national championship.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: One big play away and back to the drawing board
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl featured a little bit of everything. It also marked the end of Michigan’s 2022 season. The second-ranked Wolverines’ late comeback attempt fell short, falling to No. 3 TCU 51-45 in a shootout at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Michigan...
Long Michigan TD overturned on replay review; Wolverines fumble on next play
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Early in the second quarter in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, No. 2 Michigan appeared to seize momentum back from No. 3 TCU after a sluggish start. Safety Rod Moore had just intercepted Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan to get the ball back for the Wolverines, and they nearly capitalized immediately.
Are Michigan fans rooting for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl?
Michigan and Ohio State have never faced each other twice in the same season throughout their storied rivalry. That could change this year if both teams win their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups Saturday. But if the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) defeat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, will fans be rooting for another matchup against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes with a national title on the line?
What’s being said nationally ahead of Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl matchup
No. 2 Michigan (13-0) enters Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal against No. 3 TCU (12-1) as just over a touchdown favorite, which is no surprise to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, who has called a handful of Michigan games this year. “They know exactly who they are and exactly...
Michigan’s Harbaugh, TCU’s Dykes credit fathers for coaching success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and TCU’s Sonny Dykes have led their programs to the College Football Playoff semifinals. But they wouldn’t be in this position without influence from their fathers. At a joint Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in Arizona, both head coaches shared their appreciation for their dads, who also were head coaches at the college level.
‘He slings it.’ Which Michigan offensive lineman would make the best QB?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Agile, athletic and “he slings it.”. Those are words one might use to describe current Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But they’re also apparently applicable to at least one of the offensive lineman whose job it is to protect him. What if for some hypothetical...
No position switch for Michigan’s ‘jack of all trades’ safety R.J. Moten
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – With media getting a chance to view a portion of Michigan’s practice on Tuesday, there was a notable surprise at the linebacker position. Junior safety R.J. Moten was participating in drills with the linebackers, which appeared to be an important development heading into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal matchup against TCU.
Overheard at Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl media day: Ted Lasso, real frogs and palm trees
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan and TCU players and coaches filled the Arizona Ballroom at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday for both teams’ Fiesta Bowl media days. From players walking around interviewing other players to Jenga towers to impersonations to players dressing up as Jim...
Michigan practice observations: R.J. Moten update, receivers back, QBs
TEMPE, Ariz. — The three Michigan receivers limited earlier in the week at practice were back at it Thursday, two days before the Fiesta Bowl matchup. Andrel Anthony, A.J. Henning and Amorion Walker were all in uniform, going through pre-game warmups and running routes ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 3 Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN).
Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Michigan closed as a 7 ½-point underdog in last year’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl semifinal. The second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) currently are a 7 ½-point favorite for their Fiesta Bowl semifinal matchup this year against No. 3 TCU (12-1).
With Blake Corum out, Jim Harbaugh declares: Donovan Edwards ‘saved our team’
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — While the talk this week has centered around Michigan’s bully-like offensive line, always-happy quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the team’s run to a second straight College Football Playoff, one player in particular has been credited with saving the season. Running back Donovan Edwards, whose 401...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 17
DETROIT -- After sinking to new lows on the ground and missing an opportunity to climb into the postseason last week, there are a handful of questions ahead of the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears Week 17 matchup from Ford Field. We’ll try and answer three of them below:. Can Lions...
How to watch Lions vs. Bears (1/1/2023): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
DETROIT -- For the first time in about five years, the Detroit Lions (7-8) have an all-important game for their home finale. Detroit’s postseason hopes hang in the balance against the Chicago Bears (3-12) in Week 17 action from Ford Field. Watch the Detroit Lions on FuboTV (7-day free...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 17
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-8) have no time to waste on their quest for the postseason, with a season sweep of the Chicago Bears (3-12) in the cards for Week 17. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history between the Lions and Bears before the last home game of the year:
Dungeon of Doom: Can Lions recover against Justin Fields? Plus Frank Ragnow joins
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-8) were pounded and grounded to new lows against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. But there is no rest to lick those wounds, with lethal Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the horizon as their season hangs in the balance. MLive’s Dungeon of...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Funky toppings are key at Peace Love and Little Donuts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor doughnut shop is getting funky. Peace, Love and Little Donuts serves three tiers of doughnuts, ranging from the sugared or powdered “groovy” doughnuts to candy-topped “funkadelic” doughnuts. The shop also offers “far-out” doughnuts, which have frosting but no toppings.
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
