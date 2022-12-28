ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Biden signs legislation to end race-day doping of horses, other abuses

The world of horseracing in the United States will be under stricter rules now that President Joe Biden signed legislation to end race-day doping of Thoroughbreds, and other forms of abuse. The spending bill passed last week provides $4.1 million to enforce the Horse Protection Act of 1970 in fiscal...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Augusta Free Press

In memory of Summer Barrow: $900M earmarked for substance addiction prevention

President Joe Biden yesterday signed into law legislation to provide $900 million of support for programs that combat substance use disorder and addiction in Virginia and across the country. Signed into law as part of the end-of-year funding deal, the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act will increase federal...
VIRGINIA STATE

