Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Biden signs legislation to end race-day doping of horses, other abuses
The world of horseracing in the United States will be under stricter rules now that President Joe Biden signed legislation to end race-day doping of Thoroughbreds, and other forms of abuse. The spending bill passed last week provides $4.1 million to enforce the Horse Protection Act of 1970 in fiscal...
Augusta Free Press
In memory of Summer Barrow: $900M earmarked for substance addiction prevention
President Joe Biden yesterday signed into law legislation to provide $900 million of support for programs that combat substance use disorder and addiction in Virginia and across the country. Signed into law as part of the end-of-year funding deal, the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act will increase federal...
Augusta Free Press
‘The city loves its library’: Staunton Public Library is busiest in local Valley
Staunton Public Library’s circulation total was 176,461 in 2022. The one library is just 21,000 short of Augusta County Library’s total for seven branches at 197,942. “The city loves its library,” Staunton Public Library Director of Library Services Sarah Skrobis said. Skrobis came to the library in...
Comments / 0