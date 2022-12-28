ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Liverpool have completed the signing of Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

The 23-year-old forward will officially join the Reds when the transfer window opens on Sunday.

Gakpo, who made his international debut at Euro 2020 and has 14 caps, starred for his country at the World Cup, scoring three goals in Qatar.

The length of his Anfield contract has been not been disclosed by the Premier League club.

“I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club,” he told the Reds’ website.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally, it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here (who) I can learn a lot of things from.”

Gakpo’s debut in English football could come when Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Brentford on Monday.

PSV announced on Boxing Day that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer, which is a record for the Eredivisie club.

Hirving Lozano’s move to Napoli in 2019 for a reported 42million euros was the previous highest sale by the Dutch outfit.

Eindhoven-born Gakpo scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.

“I’m really looking forward to (playing at Anfield),” he continued. “I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

“Obviously (my aim is) to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player.

“And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I’m really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”

Speaking of his latest signing, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the player of the year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

“Offensively, he is very versatile and – on top of this – we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

