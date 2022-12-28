Read full article on original website
Deer Strike Near Baker City Leaves Three Injured
BAKER CITY – (Release from The Oregon State Police) The following incident occurred on 12/29/2022 at 12:13 a.m. From the OSP:. A red dodge sedan was traveling on 1-84 west bound near milepost 294 when a deer entered the roadway. The driver of the sedan applied the brakes and attempted to avoid colliding with the deer. The sedan collided with the deer and the brake application induced a slide and yaw. The sedan slid off of the roadway onto the west bound shoulder, where it tripped and rolled. During the roll the front right and back left passengers were ejected. The sedan came to its final, uncontrolled rest on the westbound shoulder on its wheels, facing the roadway. The driver and two passengers were transported to St. Alphonsus hospital in Baker city for injuries. The sedan was towed by roadrunner towing of Baker City and taken to their lot due to damage.
Three teens hurt on I-84 in eastern Oregon
Baker City Herald is reporting three teenagers from North Powder were injured early Thursday, Dec. 29 when their car collided with a deer on Interstate 84, went off the road and rolled, ejecting the two passengers. The driver was 16 years old and the two passengers were ages 15 and...
Deputies Working Hard to Stop Impaired Drivers
BAKER COUNTY – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is continuing saturation patrols in the county. Since mid-December and continuing through January 2, 2023, deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting saturation patrols in an effort to target impaired drivers. BCSO encourages everyone to...
State police ID woman killed by falling tree on I-84
A pickup truck passenger was killed on Interstate 84 and the driver was injured when a tree fell on the truck on Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after semitruck crash in Eastern Oregon
INTERSTATE 84 — UPDATE. 12-22-22 According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of I-84 are reopened. Traffic is moving between Pendleton and La Grande, but drivers should still use caution in the area. 12-21-22 Lanes headed east on Interstate 84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due...
Support group for victims of trauma meets next month in John Day
JOHN DAY – Heart of Grant County will be hosting a support group workshop next month. Online, the event is described as a meeting for women in all stages of recovery from abusive relationships, past and present. Advocate Rayme Lacey said it’s not just for survivors of domestic violence, but trauma in general:
