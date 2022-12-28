Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
Florida’s Warm Welcome To 2023
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will bring lots of sun, some clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a warm breeze....
southfloridareporter.com
New Year’s Eve Warmth For Florida
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) New Year’s Day will bring early fog once again. Then look for good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Division of Emergency Management Led Historic Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts in 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) highlight the State of Florida’s groundbreaking emergency response actions taken this year and the Division’s ongoing disaster recovery efforts to support rebuilding and resiliency in impacted communities. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership,...
WXII 12
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
MEBANE, N.C. — A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida,...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects
Looking through binoculars.Photo byRyan MagsinoonUnsplash. A Florida witness at Naples reported watching three silent, arrowhead-shaped objects at about 11:40 p.m. on October 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Winning $2M Powerball tickets sold in Florida; $265 million jackpot still up for grabs
The Powerball estimated jackpot rose once again to $265 million after no winner was found in Saturday night's drawing, the last of 2022.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly faded
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching and photographing a silent, cigar-shaped object that quickly faded away at about 8:22 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
