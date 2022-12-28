ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

southfloridareporter.com

Florida’s Warm Welcome To 2023

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will bring lots of sun, some clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a warm breeze....
southfloridareporter.com

New Year’s Eve Warmth For Florida

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) New Year’s Day will bring early fog once again. Then look for good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Division of Emergency Management Led Historic Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) highlight the State of Florida’s groundbreaking emergency response actions taken this year and the Division’s ongoing disaster recovery efforts to support rebuilding and resiliency in impacted communities. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership,...
