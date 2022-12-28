Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Preparing Crokicurl Rink in Central Park
Maple Grove Parks and Recreation crews have been preparing a Crokicurl Rink in Central Park and expect it to be ready soon. “Our parks crew are out today in this lovely weather putting down some water so that will freeze and after they do a few layers of water, we’ll be able to put the lines on for the Crokicurl rink,” explained Tanya Huntley with Maple Grove Parks and Rec.
macaronikid.com
Frozen Fun for the Whole Family at the Ice Maze at Viking Lakes-Eagan
Open daily from January 6 - February 19, 2023, weather permitting. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin Cities its largest ice maze ever! This twisty, fun, frozen maze will be located at Viking Lakes in Eagan, MN. Our fully-lit maze is perfect for families and kids of all ages. Ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, and inflatables are sure to keep you entertained, along with hot chocolate, s'mores, an ice bar, and much more.
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
Cozy Annandale Cabin Offers Chance To Live On An Island!
I think most people at some point in their life have thought to themselves that it would be nice to get off the grid and live somewhere quiet. Well, homes don't get much quieter than this cozy cabin located on Clearwater Lake's Bungalow Island. The dwelling, which was built in...
fox9.com
Plant-based burger bar opening along Central Ave in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new plant-based burger joint and bar on Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis plans to be open later than its surroundings, while offering a neighborhood bar setting to accompany its non-meat eats. Francis, located at 2422 Central Ave. NE, is currently open for take-out until Dec....
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
fox9.com
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Top Restaurant Picks In Wisconsin and Minnesota Featured On Guy Fieri’s Show
For any place that is featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that is some serious publicity that you just can't buy. He actually has made multiple stops here in the Northland before and that is always exciting. But now an actual list has been released by a...
Eater
A Look Ahead at the Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the most exciting restaurant debuts planned for 2023. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
fox9.com
Child dies in western Wisconsin mobile home fire
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - A child is dead following a fire in a mobile home in River Falls, Wisconsin, early Friday morning. City officials said the fire occurred at 4:30 a.m. in a residence on the 1400 block of South Wasson Lane in River Falls. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found two mobile homes fully engulfed in flames.
mprnews.org
Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites
Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?
MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
fox9.com
Mall of America COVID-19 vaccination site closing on Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington on Friday, Dec. 30. The state-run vaccination site opened in February 2021 and has administered more than 236,000 vaccines, a release says. But now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available through health systems, pharmacies, local public health and community organizations across the state, the site is no longer necessary.
Car mysteriously ends up atop snow pile in Minneapolis after winter storm
An oddity atop a snow pile in the Twin Cities has turned into a viral winter visual and an enticing Minneapolis mystery.
fox9.com
After shooting, Mall of America to check bags, add more security
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A week after a fatal shooting inside the Mall of America, the megamall in Bloomington says it's beefing up its security. Mall of America announced on Thursday an enhanced security plan that includes "periodic and unannounced bag checks," as well as additional security officers and Bloomington police officers.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
fox9.com
Common Roots Cafe in Minneapolis suddenly closes for good
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Common Roots Cafe in Minneapolis has suddenly closed after 15 years in business, with the owner citing financial struggles before and during the COVID-19 pandemic among other reasons. "Common Roots has served our last meal — I’m sorry to say I’ve decided to close down the...
