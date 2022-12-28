ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen. Dhanel Martin, age 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, SC was last seen at his residence last night. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. See attached photograph.
FLORENCE, SC
counton2.com

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
LAKE CITY, SC
wfxb.com

Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County

An investigation has been opened in the case of a man who was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County. On Wednesday, the man was found at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76. He had been beaten with an object that deputies believe could have been a hammer.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

People in 2 cars shot each other in Scotland County: Deputies

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars fired shots at each other near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. At this time, Dover said it's believed that no one was hurt in...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
MULLINS, SC

