wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen. Dhanel Martin, age 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, SC was last seen at his residence last night. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. See attached photograph.
wpde.com
Barricaded woman arrested after assaulting mother with knife in Marlboro Co.: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was arrested after the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office responded to an altercation between a mother and daughter last week. On Dec. 19, deputies responded to a home on Driggers Chapel Road a 911 caller said she was stabbed, according to a release.
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found in a donation bin in Lugoff. Kershaw County Coroner David West said the female body was discovered in a clothing donation bin between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.
counton2.com
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
WMBF
Warrants: 5 arrested in connection to a ‘gunfight’ in Darlington County neighborhood
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people who were hurt in a shooting last month in Darlington County, are now the ones facing charges. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of Jamieson Garner, Lawrence Burroughs, Jyrek Prince and a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting on Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue in Lamar.
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
wpde.com
Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
wpde.com
39-year-old shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of John L. Road in Maxton just after 1:30 Sunday morning in reference to a person who had been shot, according to a news release. It said officers found 39-year-old Cashley C....
wpde.com
Person wanted for domestic violence found beaten behind Florence Co. gas station: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in serious condition after he was badly beaten with a hammer Wednesday night along Highway 76 in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the victim was found severely beaten and...
wfxb.com
wpde.com
Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
WMBF
81-year-old man found safe after being reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found safe after being reported missing Friday. At around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies said 81-year-old James A. Locklear was located. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
wpde.com
People in 2 cars shot each other in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars fired shots at each other near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. At this time, Dover said it's believed that no one was hurt in...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WMBF
wpde.com
Driver crashes into bridge pillar trying to get away from Florence police, official says
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into a bridge pillar at the I-95 ramp at Highway 52 in Florence Wednesday morning after police terminated a chase involving the car, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said, “we terminated the pursuit due to the...
wpde.com
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
WMBF
Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
