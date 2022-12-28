Four teens facing charges after carjacking, chase, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tuesday night pursuit of a stolen car led to multiple charges against four minors, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

While working the Violent Crimes Initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 27, detectives found a 2008 silver Honda Accord — which had been taken during a carjacking on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — traveling on Marcia Drive, the department said.

With some help from a police helicopter, authorities said they followed the car to Tampa Drive at Harding Pike. Then, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old got out from the backseat, ran away, and were caught after a brief foot chase.

Meanwhile, the police helicopter kept following the Accord until the 17-year-old driver and the 14-year-old front seat passenger bailed from the car on Casa Drive. Both of those teens were quickly taken into custody, according to officials.

The Accord was reportedly taken at gunpoint last week from a teenager on Belton Drive.

Police said the driver and the front seat passenger were both charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery and carjacking while the backseat passengers were charged with joyriding and evading arrest.

