“Rookie Of The Year” Styling Lands On The Air Jordan 1 Elevate
Naysayers of Brand Jordan have long criticized the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary from rehashing old ideas for larger and larger profit margins. And while the feedback is fair, it’s difficult to argue against story-driven concepts like 2018’s “Rookie of the Year” color combination, which recent appeared on the women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate.
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Indulges In Varying Shades Of Tan
Luxurious detailing has continued to extend The Swooshes heritage-filled lifestyle propositions and their concurrent life cycles. From last decades Lux line to the updated tooling of the Nike Blazer Mid, the latter of which has been harkened once again for a tonal composition dominated by the full breadth of the tan color palette.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low For Nike Korea’s SNKRS Day 2023
Hate it or love it, the Nike SNKRS app has revolutionized the world of sneakers and the culture surrounding it. To commemorate its achievement, the Swoosh has celebrated SNKRS Day – a fictional holiday full of special releases on the platform – on Aug. 8 over the last give years. In 2023, Nike Korea will launch a limited Air Jordan 1 Low for the occasion.
The Nike Air Adjust Force Returns To A Luminous Gradient
From the Air Force 1 to the Nike Blazer, an extensive amount of The Swooshes now lifestyle-centric offerings were originally fostered and tooled for the hardwood. While 2022 saw Georgetown’s Nike Terminator enjoy an inline revitalization, it was Yoon Ahn’s collaborative works with AMBUSH that helped proffer the Nike Air Adjust Force into a new decade of footwear.
The adidas Crazy 97 Indulges In A Contrasting “Core White/Black” Effort
Before signing with The Swoosh and proffering one of the most heralded signature series of all time, Kobe Bryant and his iconic low-cut afro were dicing up the League in Three Stripes silhouettes. Having returned the staple Lakers colorway of the adidas Crazy 97, in which he wore en route to his first and only Dunk Contest win at the beginning of the year, the German behemoth has harkened back to the LA-based sampling in seldom for its latest release.
First Look At The Nike Air Flight Huarache “Kobe Bryant PE”
As the world eagerly awaits to see what’s next from the Nike Kobe Protro series, the Swoosh is treating fans to a release of the Air Flight Huarache once made to match the Los Angeles Lakers guard’s team colors. Created during Bryant’s sneaker “free agency,” the Air Flight...
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From December 24th To December 30th
The last 363 days in sneakers have been full of tired retros, countless memes, and frequent Nike SNKRS app losses, among other things. On the upside, the sneaker community grew by the thousands. Yes, new people participating in raffles means more competition, but it can also mean new people experiencing that joy us that’ve been bitten with the bug since before 2022 haven’t been able to shake off.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets A “Mica Green” Makeover
The Nike Air Force 1 may not have gotten the most exciting fortieth anniversary, but it demonstrated its depth throughout 2022. As Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design heads into a new year, it’s continuing to put on refreshing ensembles. Recently, a pair clad in “Mica Green” and “Coconut Milk”...
Sleek Black Suedes Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1’s supple leather construction has lent The Swoosh hundreds of disparately textured propositions to accurately display the silhouette’s iconic 40-year run. Now enjoying a selected trio of materials, the latter harkens to the latest neutral-toned Air Force 1 Low. Pairing tumbled leather overlays with...
The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” Is Rumored To Join “Reimagined” Series In 2023
Although Jordan Brand has been pumping energy into other silhouettes in Michael Jordan’s historic roster of signature sneakers, it can’t quit churning out Air Jordan 1 colorways. Reportedly high-profile collaborators like Travis Scott will move on from the 37-year-old design in 2023, but the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary won’t – at least not until it releases the model in a “Black Toe Reimagined” version.
The Nike LeBron 20 Gets Wrapped In Olive Suede
Unlike the athlete’s last few signatures, the Nike LeBron 20 toes the line between performance and lifestyle. And in 2023, we can expect the silhouette to further explore the latter category, as it’s once again dressing up in a more luxurious, suede-dominant construction. Reminiscent of the “South Beast”...
Maybe Tomorrow’s Two-Part Saucony Collaboration Makes Its Way To Boutiques
One of Mark Nguyen’s many ventures, LA-based lifestyle label Maybe Tomorrow mainly specializes in accessories, producing graphic-adorned trucker hats as well as beanies clipped with safety pins of all sizes. Now sneakers, too, are a speciality of the brand, as they’ve recently joined forces with Saucony on collaborative renditions of the Shadow 6000 and 3D Grid Hurricane, both of which – following their debut at ComplexCon back in November — are scheduled to hit boutiques on December 30th.
The Jordan Granville Pro Indulges In A “Cool Grey” Composition
While still residing in its infancy, this past summer’s debut of the Jordan Granville Pro expanded upon both Jordan Brand’s collection of technically tooled silhouettes and concurrent lifestyle-centric roster. Save its most recent clad-brown composition, the latest colorway continues the model’s exploration of neutral shades with seldom “Cool Grey” embellishments.
The Air Jordan 1 Low SE Canvas Enjoys A “Light Steel Grey” Finish
With Jordan Brand continuing to expand its lifestyle-based silhouettes with the often inclusion of a retextured Air Jordan, as a result, the brand’s rate of women’s-exclusive efforts has readily increased. Most often attributed to disparate textile choices, the latter has centered on yet another Air Jordan 1 Low SE Canvas.
Another Women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate Appears In “Atmosphere” Ahead Of Spring 2023
Jordan Brand has a busy schedule for Spring 2023, dropping some beloved retro styles in new ensembles. Ahead of the warmer, rainier months, the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary has unveiled another proposition ripe for the upcoming season: an Air Jordan 1 Elevate in “Atmosphere,” “Steel Grey,” and “Guava Ice” colors.
The Nike ZoomX AlphaFly NEXT% 2 “Ekiden” Surfaces In Lime Green
Year after year, Nike’s Ekiden Collection commemorates the days-long running tradition across Japan. Recently, the series unveiled its ZoomX AlphaFly NEXT% 2 for the next capsule. ATOMKNIT uppers boast varying shades of a lime green hue, which fades across the robust ZoomX cushioning solution underfoot. Detailing across the top-half...
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Can’t Escape The Panda Craze
While we’re inching closer and closer to the “Panda” colorway becoming completely washed, the Nike, Inc. umbrella isn’t stopping its delivery of the clean-cut white/black look. Next up from the Jumpman’s quarters is the women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate, the modified AJ1 Low that features a...
FAMU Receives A “Gorge Green” Nike LeBron 7
Following The Swooshes expansion of the “Be True To Your School” collection with a handful of prideful homages to HBCUs, Florida A&M has continued to explore on-court player editions thanks to the University’s recent six-year apparel deal with LeBron James. Introducing the Rattler collection via a duo of Nike LeBron 20s, the latest retro Nike LeBron 7 strips away its past iterations clad-black ensemble for a dominant “Gorge Green” composition.
New Balance Is Bringing Back The Original 610 Trail Running Shoe
Trail-ready aesthetics have begun to receive a solid resurgence over the latter few years, with this fall season being no exception. Diving back into their heritage-filled archives time and time again, the New Balance 610 has been pulled out for a long-awaited return a decade in the making. Originally released...
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Ready For 2023 In Tan And White
The Nike Dunk Low will be as big a part of 2023 as it was 2022. Alongside a new range of collaborative offerings, the silhouette will deliver a drove of additional inline styles, from the “Noble Green” to this newly-revealed “Tan/White” colorway. Falling back on the...
