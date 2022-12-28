Before signing with The Swoosh and proffering one of the most heralded signature series of all time, Kobe Bryant and his iconic low-cut afro were dicing up the League in Three Stripes silhouettes. Having returned the staple Lakers colorway of the adidas Crazy 97, in which he wore en route to his first and only Dunk Contest win at the beginning of the year, the German behemoth has harkened back to the LA-based sampling in seldom for its latest release.

2 DAYS AGO