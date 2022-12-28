Pennsylvania residents have three days to apply for $650 property tax/rent rebate program



Pennsylvania r esidents have until Dec. 31 to apply for a rebate program that could give them up to $650.

The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents of the Keystone State. For both renters and homeowners, the amount they receive from this program will vary based on their annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

"Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program rebates are distributed beginning July 1," Trevor Monk, the deputy communications director at the state's Department of Revenue, told the Washington Examiner .

"Applications postmarked by Dec. 31 will be accepted for processing. The department strongly encourages eligible claimants to use myPATH to file their applications online."

STIMULUS UPDATE: RESIDENTS IN VIRGINIA CITY SET TO RECEIVE $500 CHECK IN FEBRUARY

To be eligible for this program, a resident must be 65 or older , be a widow who is 50 or older, or be a person with disabilities who is 18 or older. Additionally, spouses, personal representatives, or estates can file for this rebate on behalf of recipients so long as the recipient has lived at least one day in their residence in 2021 and meet all of the other eligibility criteria.

Applicants who have submitted their application by Dec. 31 and are still waiting for their rebate can check the status of their rebate using the Where's My Rebate? tool on the Department of Revenue's website. To use this tool, an applicant will need their Social Security number, their claim year, and their date of birth, Monk said.

The maximum annual income eligible for this rebate is $35,000 for homeowners . These recipients will get $650 if they make $8,000 or less annually, $500 if they make $8,001 to $15,000 annually, $300 if they make $15,001 to $18,000 annually, and $250 if they make $18,001 to $35,000 annually.

Renters' annual income limit is set at $15,000. Recipients who make $8,000 or less will receive $650, and those who make $8,001 to $15,000 will be given $500.

Since the rebate was enacted in 1971, a total of $7.3 billion has been given to recipients, according to the state's Department of Revenue.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Additional information regarding the program can be found by calling 1-888-222-9190.