Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Residents Help Revive Water System
Community cooperation Thursday gave the residents of Caney much needed repairs and higher PSI levels in their water system. Mayor Josh Elliott says pressure at the tower dropped to Zero PSI yesterday morning at the tower, and when the request was made on radio and on Facebook, Caney residents jumped into action.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Water Update Thursday
PSI was the topic of conversation in the latest Facebook Live update from Mayor Josh Elliott and the City of Caney. Elliott says the water system, skids, and tower are operating at almost 100%; the only problem they are having is with the PSI level. Elliott says the system is operating at the moment at 19 PSI, but to be able to lift the boil order, the system needs to operate at 23 or 24 PSI. The lower number is affecting the area known as "The Hill".
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Mayor: Only Use Water That is Necessary
According to Mayor Josh Elliott, both skids are working at basically full capacity, but the tower is not filling at this time. Elliot is asking residents to only use water that is necessary, such as flushing toilets, until 9:00 p.m. Elliott will continue to update residents as much as possible...
KTEN.com
Firefighters keep fast-moving Denison grass fire at bay
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A large grass fire burned through five acres of land in Denison on Tuesday afternoon. What started as a controlled burn by a neighbor quickly got out of control. The flames spread to trees and land near homes along Delphia Road, but thanks to quick...
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
KTEN.com
Sherman intersection to be closed for road project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Part of a busy Sherman intersection will be temporary closed beginning January 4. The Texas Department of Transportation said reconstruction work on FM 1417 will require workers to shut down access to Washington Street on the west side of the intersection. That means motorists will...
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
KTEN.com
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
KXII.com
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon. Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd. According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler,...
KTEN.com
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
KTEN.com
Projects continue to progress in Atoka
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Efforts to revitalize downtown Atoka continue to move forward at a brisk pace. "The city is installing additional parking. We are standing in one of the additional parking lots that is adjacent to the green space," said City of Atoka Economic Director Carol Ervin said." In Phase 2, we will have a stage, and we think we can fit about 4,500 in this green space."
KTEN.com
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
bryancountypatriot.com
Durant Police Department to host open testing event
DURANT – The Durant Police Department will host an open testing event on Friday, January 6 at 1 p.m. Open testing is a physical fitness challenge and is one of the first steps to joining the department as an officer. The police department is actively recruiting and applicants need...
KXII.com
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Man Wanted for Questioning
The Caney Police Department is requesting help identifying a person of interest. The person was seen at Bubbas Bubbles laundry mat on Saturday around 4:00pm. They appear to be a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a ball cap and glasses. Caney PD believes he was driving a white pickup truck.
KXII.com
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Normally views from the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina are scenic, but on the night of December 23rd, the view was frightful. Several boats in the Marina were engulfed in flames, just after 7 in the evening. Because Lake Texoma doesn’t have its own fire response team,...
KXII.com
Mercy Ada opens new cardiopulmonary rehab center
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - At the new Mercy Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center in Ada, patients are taking their heart and lung health into their own hands using exercise, stress management, and healthy living. Cardiologist Dr. Fionnuala Gurley said the program is for people who have a history of heart or lung...
Comments / 0