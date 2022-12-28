Read full article on original website
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
iheart.com
See Disneyland's New $185 Drink Served In Cookie Cup
Over at Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, "you can order a “waffle shot” filled with one of the world’s most sought-after spirits, which sells for about $4,000 a bottle. A standard 1.5-ounce pour of Louis XIII can sell for something like $500 at trendy Los Angeles restaurants, so the fact that it’s “only” $185 at Disneyland actually feels pretty reasonable, even if that's about the same cost as the most expensive single-day, single-park ticket."
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
WDW News Today
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Walt Disney World vacations land some people in debt, study shows
Parents with children younger than 18 are the most likely to take on the extra expense.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
disneybymark.com
PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
WDW News Today
Blizzard Beach Water Park Closing on January 8 for Walt Disney World Marathon
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed all day on Sunday, January 8, 2023, so the park can be used for the Walt Disney World Marathon. Blizzard Beach will be between mile 20 and mile 22, near the end of the marathon course. Blizzard Beach was recently closed...
WDW News Today
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ To Include Disneyland Resort Performances, Sneak Peek at ‘World of Color – ONE’
For the first time, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC will include performances from the Disneyland Resort, including a sneak peek at “World of Color – ONE.” The new version of “World of Color” will debut in late January as part of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.
WDW News Today
‘Asbestos The Rat’ Toy Exposed at Haunted Mansion, Disney Management Trying to Hide Name Inspired by Debris That Falls on Cast Members
This week, another Disney fansite shared a video of a Haunted Mansion Cast Member at Magic Kingdom showing off a plush rat named “Abby.” It turns out the plush isn’t just a cute mascot kept by Cast Members — it represents the Haunted Mansion’s crumbling condition.
WDW News Today
Filth & Grime on Monorail Green Latest in Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the dirty boats of “it’s a small world”, PeopleMover cars, and Toy Story Land, highlighting how cleaning has become a major maintenance issue at Walt Disney World. Today, we noted the sad state of the interior of Monorail Green. The carpeting...
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
disneytips.com
How To Experience All The Movie-Based Walt Disney World Attractions In Chronological Order
When we visit the Disney Parks, we all have our preferred order for checking out our favorite Disney attractions, whether those are rides, shows, or restaurants. Do we rope-drop Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then rush over to Space Mountain before slowing down with “it’s a small world”? Or perhaps start with a character breakfast and then mosey over to Big Thunder Mountain?
