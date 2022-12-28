Read full article on original website
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
Why Alex Rodriguez and His New Girlfriend Might Be Perfect for Each Other
Alex Rodriguez may have found his soul mate. According to PEOPLE, the MLB legend and his girlfriend, Jaclyn (Jac) Cordeiro might be right for each other because of how much they care about fitness and wellness. Cordeiro is a fitness instructor and founder of Jacfit. "She may be as strict...
Robert Parish on how fellow iconic Celtics big man Bill Russell prepared him to play in Boston
The Boston Celtics seem to have a soft spot for big men from northern Louisiana, and it has paid off on the court for the storied franchise over the decades, whether we are talking Robert Williams III today, or Hall of Famers like Bill Russell and Robert Parish. The latter...
Celtics Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That’s what they say. There’s some validity in the expression. At the same time, isn’t it antithetical to improvement? NBA teams struggle with the same dilemma. Perhaps it’s not broken. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better. The...
Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction
Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
Phil Jackson Shut Down Bus Driver Who Didn't Allow 1996 Chicago Bulls To Smoke On The Bus
"When we're on the bus, there's smoking on the bus."
Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure
The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
"We would switch everything" - Toni Kukoc names the best Chicago Bulls lineup during his time
Toni Kukoc was certain that just five players were crucial for the '96 Bulls.
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Remembering Boston Celtics alumni who left us in 2022
The wider Boston Celtics community lost a number of notable alumni in 2022 whose tenure with the storied franchise ranges from among the earliest years of the ball club up to the start of the team’s era of title contention in the 1980s. The Celtics and the NBA community...
LeBron James Shares Condolences After Crucial Figure In 'I Promise School' Passes Away
Mr. Jeffrey Lysiak was a crucial figure in LeBron James' 'I Promise School' and his passing led to LeBron sharing condolences with Jeff's family.
Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
Celtics-Clippers NBA player props: Jayson Tatum's rebounds and Kawhi Leonard's assists are the best overs to bet on
Welcome to Bet For The Win’s Nightly NBA Player Props. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we look at some of the night’s biggest games and come up with bets to make as we predict how players might perform. It’s simple — if we like where the player’s line is...
Teams Inquiring About This Celtics Role Player -- Could He Help Lakers?
Could your Los Angeles Lakers benefit from the addition of yet another point guard?. And if so, would 24-year-old Boston Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard, currently earning just $2.24 million on his rookie scale deal, move the needle for them?. Per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, several rival clubs have reached...
Drew Gooden Admits '07 Cavs Was 'Least Talented Group' LeBron's Led To Finals
Retired NBA player Drew Gooden says the narrative that LeBron James led a bunch of nobodies to an Eastern Conference title in 2007 isn't entirely wrong ... admitting the King's supporting cast was the "least talented group" he's ever taken to the Finals. TMZ Sports spoke with LBJ's old teammate...
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive. The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
