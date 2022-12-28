ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Is Taking Time Off

Another major Good Morning America personality will be missing in action from the morning show. The Sun reported that meteorologist Ginger Zee is taking time off from GMA. She later explained the reason behind her absence via Instagram. On Instagram, Zee explained that she's taking some time off to spend...
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Family Photos with Santa Ahead of Christmas

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter together Meghan McCain is celebrating her last Christmas before becoming a girl mom of two! The pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared a series of festive family photos from the holiday on Instagram, featuring daughter Liberty, 2, and Santa Claus. In the cute shots, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is pictured with Domenech, 40, as they pose with Santa with Liberty on his lap. In a sweet second candid shot, Mom McCain and...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Son with Barbara Bush's Daughter: Cousins Are a 'Gift'

Jenna Bush Hager's three children — Hal, Poppy and Mila — have enjoyed a lot of quality time with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter, Cora Georgia, during the holiday season Jenna Bush Hager's kids are building a beautiful bond with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter. The twin sisters shared a sweet family moment on their Instagram Story over the weekend, showing the Today co-host's son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, hugging his little cousin, 14-month-old Cora Georgia, as she sits on his lap. "Cousin love," Pierce Bush, who shares Cora with husband Craig...
MAINE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
TODAY.com

Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie

‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy