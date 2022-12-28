ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Southwest Airlines could face stiff fines as Pete Buttigieg slams carrier

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2453xO_0jwvbfC700

Southwest Airlines could be slapped with major penalties for ruining Christmas for thousands of travelers by canceling flights during the holiday weekend, federal officials warned Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and congressional leaders have called on the budget airline to issue refunds and pay for expenses after the Dallas-based company grounded more than 14,500 flights since Friday — including more than 2,500 on Wednesday.

“They need to make sure that these stranded passengers get to where they need to go and that they are provided adequate compensation — not just for the flight itself,” Buttigieg said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Buttigieg described the Southwest travel chaos as unprecedented during his tenure and said the department will “mount an extraordinary effort” to ensure passengers are compensated for their troubles.

Southwest’s customer service plan notes that it will provide vouchers and lodging for delays or cancellations “within our control.”

"We are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue."

Secretary of Transportation @PeteButtigieg on Southwest's mass cancellations. https://t.co/SLHh3UmvFb pic.twitter.com/OPKCa1Bw1j

— Good Morning America (@GMA) December 28, 2022

“We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel and alternate transportation,” a Southwest spokesperson told The Post on Wednesday.

Buttigieg said the airline has pledged to exceed the required level of customer service.

“In order to restore that relationship with their customers, Southwest is going to have to not only make them financially whole, but find a way to really rebuild trust and confidence,” Buttigieg said. “They pledged to me that they’re going to do that. I want to see exactly what that means.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcSbz_0jwvbfC700
Terrible winter weather stranded countless travelers during the holidays.
via REUTERS

Last month, the Department of Transportation fined six airlines — including a $2.2 million penalty to Frontier — over what it described as “extreme delays” in customer refund payments.

Potential repercussions could also arise from Capitol Hill. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) of the Senate Commerce Committee argued that affected fliers are due “significant monetary compensation for the disruption of their holiday plans” that should go beyond ticket refunds and vouchers.

“Southwest is planning to issue a $428 million dividend next year – the company can afford to do right by the consumers it has harmed. Southwest should focus first on its customers stranded at airports and stuck on interminable hold,” the senators said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU657_0jwvbfC700
Buttigieg pledged to hold Southwest Airlines accountable.
REUTERS

A watchdog group blamed Southwest’s failure to invest in updated technology for its slow effort to respond to flight disruptions caused by harsh weather conditions around much of the country.

The group, Accountable.US., called Southwest’s “cancellation crisis a problem of its own making” after it chose “to spend $5.6 billion on stock buybacks in the 3 years leading up to the pandemic rather than making investments in infrastructure to be better prepared for extreme weather events like this week.”

The group said Southwest “even reinstated dividends earlier this month, the first major airline to do so after the pandemic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zntS_0jwvbfC700
Southwest Airlines faces federal scrutiny over the cancellations.
AFP via Getty Images

“Southwest Airlines made a risky gamble that mass layoffs and spending billions of dollars on handouts to investors rather than fixing infrastructure would pay off with record profits,” Accountable.US president Kyle Herrig said in a statement. “The airline lost that bet badly and now it’s their customers left paying the price including the thousands stranded in the middle of holiday-season travel.”

Shares of Southwest Airlines were down more than 2% in trading Wednesday. The company’s stock has plunged about 25% since January.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan issued a public apology for the mess late Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwmZv_0jwvbfC700
Southwest Airlines’ CEO issued an apology for the chaos.
AFP via Getty Images

“We’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” Jordan said.

However, the spate of cancellations may have been averted if Jordan heeded a warning from a Southwest executive days before the holiday weekend travel kicked off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482Bui_0jwvbfC700
A pair of senators said Southwest should provide significant compensation to passengers.
AP

Chris Johnson, Southwest’s vice president of ground operations, circulated a memo to ramp workers on Dec. 21 declaring a “state of operational emergency” at its base in Denver after “an unusually high number” of employees didn’t show up for work, according to Bloomberg News.


Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy