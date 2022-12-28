Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Russell Wilson to re-evaluate entire routine heading into 2023
So, you’ve heard of New Year’s resolutions, right? It appears Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is already making plans for
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Gutsy Play of the Week: Panthers bring back Josh Norman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman to the team’s practice squad this week after Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in a Christmas Eve win over the Detroit Lions.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
Falcons Complimentary of Cardinals Ahead of Sunday Battle
A great level of mutual respect between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons has been shown despite both struggling this season.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Isn't suiting up again
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. For the second consecutive week, Washington won't be available as a result of a coach's decision. In his absence, Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton are both slated to serve as rotational wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in Week 17.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jovante Moffatt: Won't suit up Sunday
Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Moffatt (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Moffatt will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive week as a result of a lingering calf issue. The 26-year-old has made just three game appearances throughout this season, but he's ultimately been limited to a strict special-teams role in each of those matchups.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday
Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
Shaq Eats Houston for Lunch: 'The Big Chicken' Buys Holiday Meals
Shaquille O'Neal makes a trip to Houston during the holiday week and spreads some good cheer - and good lunch.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Set for pregame workout
Watson (hip) will undergo a pregame workout to determine whether he'll be active Sunday versus the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Watson didn't play in the second half of last Sunday's win at Miami due to a hip injury, which didn't allow him to mix into drills until Friday. He was limited in that session, and the Packers subsequently made him questionable ahead of Week 17 action. Watson is facing a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so there won't be as many options for fantasy managers to turn to if the team ends up including him on its inactive list. If the rookie second-round pick is unable to play, Green Bay will rely on Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs as its top two wide receivers, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.
CBS Sports
Titans' Andrew Adams: Ruled out with knee injury
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Adams suffered the injury on a touchdown reception for the Cowboys early in the fourth quarter. He was carted off the field and quickly ruled out, suggesting the potential for a serious injury. If Adams is sidelined beyond Thursday's game, it would be a big blow to Tennessee's secondary, as he has regularly played over 80 percent of defensive snaps at free safety.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Leaves practice early
Hopkins left Friday's practice early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Hopkins wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, and this now creates some concern he could be added Friday. The good news is that Colt McCoy is back under center for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins just once on 10 targets in last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
