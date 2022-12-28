ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Soaking rains to drench the Southeast, Northeast in final days of 2022

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Those living in the Southeast and Northeast are going to get a few last shots of rain to add to 2022’s annual rainfall totals as a storm system takes aim at ending the year on a wet note.

Rain and thunderstorms will begin on Thursday across the Lower Mississippi Valley, drenching locations like Houston and Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

With potent moisture and energy fed from the Gulf of Mexico, some storms have the potential to turn severe.

Heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding, along with damaging wind gusts are the primary threats from any severe storms that form, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

By Friday, the rain will expand east across much of the Southeast, with rain likely in New Orleans and Nashville.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are likely in the region with isolated amounts of 3 inches possible along the Florida Panhandle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oI2xr_0jwvbWCS00
The heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.
FOX Weather

On the final day of 2022, showers and thunderstorms will stretch from Florida north into Ohio. Again, soaking rains of a half inch to an inch are likely, and these widespread rain and storms will likely impact New Year’s Eve plans.

While severe weather is unlikely, heavy rain could lead to some flooding issues in populated areas to put a damper on any outdoor celebrations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday

There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
New York Post

2023 could start with a severe weather outbreak in the South

The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for dangerous weather beginning Monday in eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas and stretching eastward into Arkansas, Louisiana and western Mississippi. The highest chance of severe storms appears to be centered over the Ark-La-Tex region. The severe threat moves east on Tuesday with the highest risk located across southeastern Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama and into northwestern Georgia. All modes of severe weather appear possible during the two days, with storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Now is the time for people living in the region to review their tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSNB Local4

Looking toward the next storm...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohioans struck with frozen pipes, flooding from cold weather woes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Northeast Ohio thaws out from the blizzard that brought wind chills well below zero, once-frozen pipes are now flooding homes. One plumbing and heating company has fielded thousands of calls since the frigid temps hit Northeast Ohio. The Christmas holiday brought sub-degree temperatures, frozen pipes,...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 30, 2022

Keep the umbrellas handy over the next 48 hours. An area of low pressure is lifting northeast out of the TN and mid-MS vallies today and will spread rain showers across the state. The best action develops later today through tomorrow but we are leaving the door open to precipitation from this morning on through sunset tomorrow evening. Combined rain totals will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows an update of rain potential over the state.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Warming trend continues, rain arrives for part of New Year’s weekend

Our warming trend continues today, with highs soaring up into the upper 50s! Our trade-off is, we will see some scattered shower activity. These showers will continue on and off throughout the day, and totals will be pretty light in nature. However, showers pick up tonight, and we will see heavier rain going into Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada. A flood watch was in effect across much of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.
CALIFORNIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE
KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
news9.com

Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front

Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WDTN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: DeWine and Kemp place wagers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have placed their wagers for the famous Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game. On Friday, Dec. 30, governors DeWine and Kemp placed items from their states as wagers in preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Georgia Governor Kemp Kemp is Governor to Georgia, […]
OHIO STATE
WAAY-TV

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy