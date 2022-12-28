ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Military police enforce driving ban in snow-choked Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Amid some signs of progress — suburban roads and most major...
BUFFALO, NY
