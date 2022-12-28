ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California bumps up EV incentives. What it means for low-to-moderate-income buyers in San Diego

By Rob Nikolewski
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5MbL_0jwvbP1N00

Californians of modest means interested in buying electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will receive more money in state-funded rebates in 2023 — and additional incentive programs will come as the new year progresses.

To encourage low- and moderate-income Californians to buy zero- or low-emission vehicles, the state's Air Resources Board has boosted the rebate amounts by $3,000.

Customers who qualify will now receive a rebate of $7,500 for purchasing a battery electric vehicle and $6,500 for plug-in hybrids. The $7,500 rebate also applies to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The increases will go into effect in February. The rebates also apply for leases of at least 30 months.

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project , in place since March 2010, defines low- to moderate-income as 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, which varies depending on the size of a household.

For example, that translates to an annual income of $54,000 or lower for a household with one person and $111,000 or lower for a family of four.

With California banning the sale of all new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, state policymakers want to encourage adoption of zero- and low-emission cars and trucks in ever-increasing numbers.

But the average price for an electric vehicle, or EV, has climbed to almost $67,000 — a figure out of the price range for low- and middle-income buyers. Boosting the rebates is designed to help bridge the financial gap.

"It's creating access that otherwise wouldn't be available," said Jonathan Changus , director of California Transportation Programs for the Center for Sustainable Energy , the San Diego nonprofit that administers the rebate program for the state. "As we're seeing demand increase for EVs, the folks that are purchasing them are of means. Without the incentives though, the low and moderate income families are not going to have access to cleaner, lower maintenance vehicles."

Conversely, the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project in recent years has offered no rebates for Californians whose taxable incomes surpass certain thresholds.

No rebate is available to those whose gross annual incomes exceed:

  • $135,000 for single filers
  • $175,000 for head-of-household
  • $200,000 for joint filers

The money for the rebate program primarily comes from the state's general fund in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

Other incentives are coming in 2023.

During the first half of the year, the Clean Cars 4 All program will be available in the San Diego area. It provides generous grants to lower-income drivers who trade in their old gasoline-powered cars and trucks for zero- or low-emission vehicles.

Administered through the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District , $9,500 will be available for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Not a rebate, the money typically comes in the form of a voucher redeemable when a vehicle is purchased from a participating dealer.

To qualify, applicants must fall below 300 percent of the federal poverty level, which comes to $83,250 for a family of four . Plus, the Clean Cars 4 All program allows an extra $2,000 if applicants meet certain needs-based criteria.

In addition, San Diego Gas & Electric last month received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to create a rebate initiative for used EVs.

Called the Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program, SDG&E will offer $1,000 rebates for all customers in its service territory and $4,000 for low-income customers who qualify. About $5 million per year is budgeted for the three-year program and will be funded through the state's Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, not ratepayer dollars.

SDG&E officials expect to roll out the initiative in the second quarter of 2023.

"The back half of 2023 could be a great time to buy a new EV, as far as the incentives are concerned," Changus said. "If you need to go now, though, the good news is there is an available program (the rebates from Clean Vehicle Rebate Project) that's flush with funding that in February is going to offer a much larger incentive" than in previous years.

On top of all that, the federal government offers a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an EV — although there are some complicating factors.

As part of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, the vehicle must be assembled in North America to qualify for the full credit. That led to confusion and complaints from some automakers regarding the sourcing of material and batteries that go in EVs and last week the U.S. Treasury Department announced it will delay issuing guidance on the tax credit until March .

Once the details are sorted out, California drivers who receive money from the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project and the soon-to-launch San Diego version of the Clean Cars 4 All Program and the SDG&E used EV program will also be eligible to receive the federal tax credit.

Back in January 2018, then-Gov. Jerry Brown set a target that envisioned 5 million zero-emission vehicles in California by 2030 . As of Oct. 1, just over 1.3 million are on state roads and highways.

And in the most recent quarterly report by the California New Car Dealers Association , electric vehicles and hybrid plug-ins combined to make up 18.7 percent of the market share of new vehicles sold in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 33

Dutchman
3d ago

Another program fleecing of the taxpayers. If EV's are so great and such a benifit for the owner, why rebates and incentives? They should be able to stand on their own merits, not take taxpayers to the cleaners. We barely kept the lights on last Sumner, where is the power going to come from, to charge up all of the EV's and Newsom's stupid new electric appliance mandate for all new homes. The climate loons like Newsom have their head in the sand and have no clue.

Reply
7
ForWard
3d ago

["Customers who qualify will now receive a rebate of $7,500 for purchasing a battery electric vehicle and $6,500 for plug-in hybrids. The $7,500 rebate also applies to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles."] ☆☆☆ That's funny that they think moderate income can afford a new electric car. Low income certainly can't. California has the highest electricity rates in the country with no explanation as to why. The "investigation" that was suppose to have happened never did. Nothing has been addressed about how people driving electric vehicles are going to be effected when there's a power outage during hot weather. Or how this will put a bigger burden on demand during hot weather. I wouldn't even consider one unless it comes equipped with a solar roof. No one has thought this through!

Reply
5
Judy Brown
3d ago

It would be ignorant to trust the Federal or State about these EV unless you want to live in in a cold place setting along the road when the grid collapses!

Reply
3
Related
Inhabitat.com

California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy

The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

SDG&E customers already seeing their bills climb ahead of 2023 rate hikes

SAN DIEGO — “If it keeps going up, I don't know what I am going to do,” said Clairemont homeowner Tammy Smith. Smith shares her three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot home with two roommates to help her save on the bills. When Smith looked at her December SDG&E bill, she was stunned and posted about the year-over-year increase on the NextDoor app.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers

California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E 'sticker shock' explained

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

New diesel regulation puts pressure on local truck businesses

OROVILLE, Calif.- A new regulation on diesel trucks set by the California Air Resources Board is set to take effect on New Years Day. The aim is to cut emissions from semi trucks and other big-rig commercial diesel vehicles but the cost might be too much of a burden for local businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Census reveals 340,00 people fled California in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California, according to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is likely due to the rise in the cost of living and the level of taxation in the state. California lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations

While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies

What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of OC

ontañez: The Future of Urban Planning and Climate Resilience in Southern California

Resilience is the ability to withstand uncertainty, recover rapidly from disruptions, and prepare for and adapt to changing conditions. As Southern Californians, we have two key questions before us: How can we improve the region’s climate resiliency? And, what tools do we have to plan for a more resilient future? In short, our resiliency could be vastly improved with comprehensive planning that is informed by data and risk assessment–and is properly planned for and mitigated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
121K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy