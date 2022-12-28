IID to launch Residential Weatherization Program in 2023

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced Tuesday that the Residential Weatherization Program will launch in 2023.

In a press release, starting Tuesday, January 3, IID customers will receive $1,000 in recommended energy saving services.

Customers can also receive the money in recommended equipment that can help reduce the heating and cooling costs.

“This is one of our most popular programs that can help customers save energy and remain cool during our hot summers,” said IID General Manager Henry Martinez.

“We expect much interest and participation on behalf of our customers.”

In addition, customers enrolled in the Residential Energy Assistance Program (REAP) can also receive an additional $500.

The money is for the installed products and services through the weatherization program.

By and large, the program is open to all IID customers, but only on a first-come, first-serve basis until funding is unavailable.

