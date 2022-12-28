Effective: 2023-01-01 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog reducing visibilities to one mile and less will impact the region for a few more hours before improving close to noon local time. Locally dense fog that reduces visibility below a half mile may also be possible, so motorists should use caution and allow extra time to reach your destination.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO