Denver weather: Travel dangerous, snow continues overnight

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A system has moved into the state and will affect Denver’s weather starting early Wednesday evening and is expected to last through Thursday morning.

Weather tonight: Rain turns to snow

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Winter weather advisories are also in effect for rain/snow mix around the evening commute and could impact the morning commute.

Snow totals uncertain with this storm: Here’s why

Rain will develop around 3-4 p.m. then change to a mix with snow around 7 p.m. and finally to snow by 9 p.m. The rain/snow mix will cut down on total snow accumulation and temperatures will be in the low 30s.

The mountains will get another 3-6 inches of snow into Thursday morning with the highest totals across the Western Slope.

Weather tomorrow: Snow tapers early

Snow is expected to slow down and stop around 5 a.m. along the Front Range and Denver. The city is expecting a range of 1-5 inches of total snowfall. Sunshine should return by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Forecast snow totals by 5 p.m. Thursday

The mountains will continue to get snow in the morning and clear up through the afternoon.

Looking ahead: More rain-snow possible

The atmospheric river will send another storm system into Colorado’s mountains on Friday through Sunday with 6-16 inches of new snow accumulation expected. The biggest totals will be across the Western Slope and the San Juan mountains.

It will be mainly dry in metro Denver Saturday and early Sunday. A light rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday with snow showers into Monday and light accumulation.

Monday will be colder with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

