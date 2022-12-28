Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Report: MLS' Sporting Kansas City Came Close to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Could Cristiano Ronaldo really have come to the United States?. It appears that one Major League Franchise came close before Ronaldo headed for Saudi Arabia, but it wasn't one that comes first to mind: Sporting Kansas City. The Wizards reportedly were the one MLS team with a concrete offer on...
NBC Miami
Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr Officially Announces Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially no longer a free agent. The 37-year-old Portuguese football icon has been unveiled as the latest Al-Nassr player, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Friday. Reports just hours before the official announcement said Al-Nassr wouldn't confirm the move until after Saturday's Saudi Pro League game against...
NBC Miami
Tracking January 2023 Transfer Window Signings, Dates and More
Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us. As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash.
NBC Miami
What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?
It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.
Comments / 0