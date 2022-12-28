Read full article on original website
Related
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
Thomasville police seeking assistance in the search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue. At the scene, police say they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot […]
Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WXII 12
Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
Greensboro police investigate aggravated assault near E. Bessemer and Wendover Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police started the new year investigating an aggravated assault early Sunday morning. Police said Goldsboro Street is closed between East Bessemer Avenue and East Wendover Avenue, due to the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. Further down Wendover Avenue, police tape lined a...
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
Man accused of ramming into store, cars in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26. The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate,...
wfmynews2.com
Man faces multiple charges for vandalizing property in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is arrested and faces multiple charges for vandalism in Randolph County, according to deputies. They responded to a vandalism of property call for service on Finch Farm Road on Christmas day. Once they arrived, they spoke with the victim, noticed the damage and...
tiremeetsroad.com
Who is Makayla Weaver and what happened with her lifted truck accident?
The victims of Weaver’s accident are a Bahamian entrepreneur and his wife. Makayla Weaver is a 23-year-old Tik Toker based in the Asheboro, NC-area most known for her Only Fans account and lifted Ford F-350 Super Duty. According to Weaver in a series of videos on TikTok (most deleted)...
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
WXII 12
Police chase involving stolen truck ends in crash, 3 arrested, troopers say
Three people involved in a police chase were arrested Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina troopers. State Highway Patrol said that the three people stole a rental truck in Rowan County. The rental truck had a tracker onboard, and troopers traced it to Yadkin County, where the suspects refused to...
Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
btw21.com
19-year-old man being sought for shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
Triggerman in 1991 High Point murder-for-hire plot out on parole
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man who served nearly 30 years in prison for a murder-for-hire killing in Guilford County was paroled Friday. Leroy Wentzel was the triggerman in a plot to kill his brother-in-law back in 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison on second-degree murder charges. A...
Comments / 0