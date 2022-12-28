ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of ramming into store, cars in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26. The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate,...
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS

A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
MADISON, NC
btw21.com

19-year-old man being sought for shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
EDEN, NC

