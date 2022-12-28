ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Could Climate Impact Data Be Coming to a Fast Food Menu Near You?

When you eat at a fast food or chain restaurant nowadays, you can expect to see calorie information on most menus. And while calories aren’t the only measure of how healthy or unhealthy a meal is, these guidelines can still be useful when deciding what to order. This information also brings to mind several other questions — including whether or not other information might also have an effect on what diners ordered.
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
OHIO STATE
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture

Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns

Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
Popculture

Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen

Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.
Fox17

True Goodness oat-based yogurt recalled for undeclared almonds

(WXMI) — Culture Fresh Foods has recalled Meijer’s True Goodness Plain Oat-Based Yogurt Alternative over undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told one lot (code 2002) contained almond-based yogurt, contrary to what is stated on the packaging. The affected products come...
EatingWell

EatingWell's Top 10 Food & Nutrition Trends for 2023

If there's one big takeaway from this year, it's this: It's time to stop fearing foods and instead find nourishment in the things that bring us joy. 2022 was the year for redefining "healthy." Healthy is personal; it's not one size fits all. And speaking of sizes, celebs like Lizzo, Jameela Jamil and Jonah Hill have taken to their platforms to shout loud and clear that your outward appearance is no indicator of how healthy you are (and, frankly, it's no one else's business anyway).
MAINE STATE
studyfinds.org

New 3D-printing ink could make lab-grown meat much cheaper to produce

SUZHOU, China — Lab-grown, or cultured, meats represent a promising, more environmentally friendly alternative to actual meat from livestock, but high production costs have hindered its widespread use. Now, however, research out of Singapore and China reports the discovery of a way to use food waste to make cultured meat, which would reduce production costs considerably.

Comments / 0

Community Policy