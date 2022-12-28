Read full article on original website
Would Adding Environmental Impact Labels to Fast Food Influence Buying Habits?
In the last decade, we've seen multiple restaurants put calorie labels on each menu item, from Cheesecake Factory to Panera. And while it's somewhat controversial, some feel it's helped them make healthier choices. But what would happen if fast food restaurants used climate labels to show each item's environmental impact?
Could Climate Impact Data Be Coming to a Fast Food Menu Near You?
When you eat at a fast food or chain restaurant nowadays, you can expect to see calorie information on most menus. And while calories aren’t the only measure of how healthy or unhealthy a meal is, these guidelines can still be useful when deciding what to order. This information also brings to mind several other questions — including whether or not other information might also have an effect on what diners ordered.
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Panera Customer Discovers That Their Charged Lemonade Has More Caffeine Than 4 Espresso Shots
Caffeine helps many people power through work, late-night study sessions, and much more. But for one TikTok user, discovering just how much caffeine she was consuming in a drink she loves was an absolute shocker. In a recent TikTok video, user @sarahebaus revealed that she typically works out of local.
Kraft-Heinz Is Recalling Oscar Mayer Ready-to-Eat Lunch Meat Due to Possible Contamination
If you’re a sandwich aficionado, or you just like to keep lunch meat on hand, now’s a great time to check your fridge for a recalled product. On December 5, Kraft Heinz Food Company announced a recall of approximately 2,400 pounds of processed meat due to “possible cross contamination with under-processed products.”
6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Possible Spoilage' & Salmonella
If you recently topped up on staples for your pantry and fridge, it might be time to take a look at the list of food recalls that were recently issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). As per the government agency, consumers should be aware that the recently recalled...
Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns
Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
Dangerous heavy metals like lead found in popular dark chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, report says
Consumer Reports tested popular brands of dark chocolate and detected risky heavy metals like lead, which is linked to neurological issues over time.
Consumer Reports Just Found Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Dark Chocolate Brands
Chocolate is a staple in many kitchens. Whether it's for baking or a sweet treat after dinner, chocolate is the ultimate pantry essential. A recent report from Consumer Reports suggests that some popular chocolate brands are higher in lead and cadmium than what's within the healthy ranges. These two heavy...
Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen
Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.
True Goodness oat-based yogurt recalled for undeclared almonds
(WXMI) — Culture Fresh Foods has recalled Meijer’s True Goodness Plain Oat-Based Yogurt Alternative over undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told one lot (code 2002) contained almond-based yogurt, contrary to what is stated on the packaging. The affected products come...
EatingWell's Top 10 Food & Nutrition Trends for 2023
If there's one big takeaway from this year, it's this: It's time to stop fearing foods and instead find nourishment in the things that bring us joy. 2022 was the year for redefining "healthy." Healthy is personal; it's not one size fits all. And speaking of sizes, celebs like Lizzo, Jameela Jamil and Jonah Hill have taken to their platforms to shout loud and clear that your outward appearance is no indicator of how healthy you are (and, frankly, it's no one else's business anyway).
8 Black Vegan Cookbooks Every Plant-Based Eater Should Have In The Kitchen
If you've seen more vegan cookbooks on store shelves recently, it's for good reason.
New 3D-printing ink could make lab-grown meat much cheaper to produce
SUZHOU, China — Lab-grown, or cultured, meats represent a promising, more environmentally friendly alternative to actual meat from livestock, but high production costs have hindered its widespread use. Now, however, research out of Singapore and China reports the discovery of a way to use food waste to make cultured meat, which would reduce production costs considerably.
