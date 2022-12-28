ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Person seriously hurt in Nampa Fire

Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Someone inside a Nampa building has been taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City following a fire. The Nampa Fire department says the fire happened early Friday morning. With the help of the Caldwell Fire department, crews had the flames contained within an hour.
NAMPA, ID
Boise Man Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Vandalism (Video)

BOISE, ID – A 53-year-old Boise man who allegedly damaged several vehicles by pouring glue on them, drilling holes in tires, and removing valve stems has been arrested. According to Boise Police, Eric Pavlis was charged with two counts of Felony Malicious Injury to Property. “On Monday morning officers...
BOISE, ID
75-year-old man dies in custody while on comfort care

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, David Lee Hays, died the evening of December 28, 2022. Hays was incarcerated at Snake River Correction Institution in Ontario. He passed away at a local hospital while on comfort care. "As with all in-custody deaths, the...
ONTARIO, OR
New speed limits on two Boise roads

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is changing the speed limit on two Boise streets this week. The first is the portion of Goddard Road that runs between Glenwood and Maple Grove road will see a speed reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph. The second...
BOISE, ID
Boise Police investigating vandalism incidents in North End

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is investigating vandalism problems that all seem to be related, they said in a news release Friday. According to the release, the vandalism occurred over the last couple days in the North End, around 13th Street and Resseguie Street near 24th and Bannock streets and 24th and Main streets.
BOISE, ID
DeSales University on the Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

Boise, ID (CBS2) — DeSales University learned of the arrest of former student Bryan Kohberger on Friday, December 30 in connection to the University of Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his graduate's degree in 2022 from DeSales University. A statement on the school...
BOISE, ID
Meridian mayor announces former police officer as city council pick

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council. The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman. “John...
MERIDIAN, ID
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho

Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
CALDWELL, ID
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities

We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
IDAHO STATE
Going out for New Year's Eve?

IDAHO, USA — People love to go out for New Year's celebrations, and whether it's to a friend's house, or a night on the town, getting home safe is important. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind people to get a safe ride home if they're going out drinking. In 2021, 108 people died in alcohol related crashes and this holiday officers from over 50 agencies will be patrolling the streets.
BOISE, ID
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?

Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
BOISE, ID
