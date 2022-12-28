Read full article on original website
Boise woman arrested after deadly crash to stand trial in May
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise woman charged with two felonies after the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August along Idaho Highway 55 is scheduled to go on trial in May. Natalie Hodson, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
Post Register
Person seriously hurt in Nampa Fire
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Someone inside a Nampa building has been taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City following a fire. The Nampa Fire department says the fire happened early Friday morning. With the help of the Caldwell Fire department, crews had the flames contained within an hour.
koze.com
Boise Man Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Vandalism (Video)
BOISE, ID – A 53-year-old Boise man who allegedly damaged several vehicles by pouring glue on them, drilling holes in tires, and removing valve stems has been arrested. According to Boise Police, Eric Pavlis was charged with two counts of Felony Malicious Injury to Property. “On Monday morning officers...
KVAL
75-year-old man dies in custody while on comfort care
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, David Lee Hays, died the evening of December 28, 2022. Hays was incarcerated at Snake River Correction Institution in Ontario. He passed away at a local hospital while on comfort care. "As with all in-custody deaths, the...
Southern Idaho man Arrested Following Christmas Eve Attack on Police Officer, 2 Others
MERIDIAN - While most were home enjoying their Christmas Eve, a police officer in Meridian was attacked when he responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Washakie Street, in Meridian. The officer arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and encountered a 62-year-old female who had a...
Post Register
New speed limits on two Boise roads
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is changing the speed limit on two Boise streets this week. The first is the portion of Goddard Road that runs between Glenwood and Maple Grove road will see a speed reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph. The second...
Boise city official's emails seemingly contradict Office of Police Accountability director's firing
BOISE, Idaho — Boise's Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, was fired Dec. 9 for concerns over his office viewing random police body camera videos -- but emails obtained by KTVB through a public records request show it's possible he was following exactly what he was told to do.
Boise Police investigating vandalism incidents in North End
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is investigating vandalism problems that all seem to be related, they said in a news release Friday. According to the release, the vandalism occurred over the last couple days in the North End, around 13th Street and Resseguie Street near 24th and Bannock streets and 24th and Main streets.
Post Register
DeSales University on the Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
Boise, ID (CBS2) — DeSales University learned of the arrest of former student Bryan Kohberger on Friday, December 30 in connection to the University of Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his graduate's degree in 2022 from DeSales University. A statement on the school...
Two stabbed at Caldwell gas station, police arrest four suspects
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have arrested four people in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured Thursday night at a gas station on Freeport Street near North 10th Avenue. The police department said Friday morning that investigators believe it was gang-related. The Caldwell Police Department said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian mayor announces former police officer as city council pick
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council. The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman. “John...
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping, rape charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail Friday after a woman reported she was kidnapped and brought to Idaho from out of state, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said Eliliano Ramos was booked on charges of first degree...
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Going out for New Year's Eve?
IDAHO, USA — People love to go out for New Year's celebrations, and whether it's to a friend's house, or a night on the town, getting home safe is important. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind people to get a safe ride home if they're going out drinking. In 2021, 108 people died in alcohol related crashes and this holiday officers from over 50 agencies will be patrolling the streets.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
firefighternation.com
Boise (ID) Fire Department Sued for Rescuing Man but Not Getting Name of the Person Who Hit Him
In early August, a group of rafters was floating down the busy Boise River when a person jumped off an overhanging bridge and landed on the back end of a raft. The individual was performing a back flip off the Baybrook Bridge near Parkcenter Boulevard when he crashed into the raft, injuring an adult male and his son.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
