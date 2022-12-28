Read full article on original website
Fox 19
2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack
UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Two officers were hospitalized for injuries from a dog attack Saturday morning, according to Union Township Lt. Josh Hines. At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a residence located in the 500 block of Clough Pike and were attacked by a dog at the scene, Hines confirmed.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
Fox 19
Middletown mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of her baby
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A Middletown mother speaks out after she says a woman broke into her home and tried to kidnap her baby. Cassie Cantrell says that on the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, she was exhausted and fell asleep next to her three children. Minutes later, she says she...
Fox 19
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Recovery efforts are underway as search crews, police, and volunteers search for the body of a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township Saturday, according to Cincinnati Search and Recovery Chief Jeff Shari. Thomas Mills has been missing since the evening of Dec. 6 from the Amelia Court...
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
Fox 19
Suspect caught on cam vandalizing Miami Township car wash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who tried to steal from a car wash. The incident happened on Dec. 15 around 10:30 p.m. at Day Heights Car Wash on Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Road and was caught on surveillance video.
Fox 19
Our year in review: A collection of local stories FOX19 covered throughout 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As 2022 comes to an end, FOX19′s Digital Media Team reflected on the most impactful and popular stories covered this year. Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI; Tri-State thanks team for amazing season. The Bengals historic season came to an end with a 23-20 loss...
Fox 19
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
Fox 19
Early morning West End crash leaves 1 injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a report that a vehicle was trapped under a parked semi-trailer. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at the 800 block of Bank Street where they extricated a man trapped inside the vehicle and transported him to UC Hospital, according to the district fire chief, Curtis Goodman.
Fox 19
1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
Fox 19
$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
Fox 19
NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. One person is dead and one person is hospitalized with critical burns. Story continues below. A house boat caught fire shortly before 11:18 a.m. and then spread to...
Fox 19
‘I’m proud of him:’ Milford 18-year-old praised for rushing to woman’s rescue
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State 18-year-old is being hailed as a hero after helping a woman who fell more than 20 feet down a hill. Lucas Hardoerfer, 18, happened to be at the right place at the right time Wednesday evening. “I just wanted to go on a quick...
Fox 19
$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $1.635 billion for the construction of the long-awaited companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge, according to Governors Andy Beshear and Mike DeWine. The project, which will provide traffic release, increased safety and will do so without tolls, is...
Fox 19
Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was onboard when the fire first broke out. Shortly after 12:45 p.m., firefighters were still on...
Fox 19
Christmas Eve fire forces family, 10 pets out of their home
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wilmington family is without their home after a Christmas Eve fire. Tracy Hansford’s family made it out safely, as did their 10 animals. But she says it’s been hard not sleeping in their home. “It makes you sick to your stomach,” she...
Fox 19
Hathaway’s Diner reopens after closing due to burst pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A popular downtown diner was forced to close its doors because of burst pipes, but on Thursday, they reopened their doors. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on Hathaway’s Diner. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
Fox 19
LIST: New Year’s Eve festivities throughout Cincinnati/NKY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you haven’t planned your New Year’s Eve festivities, here are some events happening in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Hard Rock Casino - 1000 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH. Hard Rock Cincinnati’s New Year’s Eve festivities include a sports-themed party with celebrity appearances,...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will host family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities during their annual Happy Zoo Year celebration on Saturday. There will be games, glow goodies, music, and a kid-friendly early countdown at 8 p.m. “It’s always a fun celebration, especially for people who prefer to be in...
