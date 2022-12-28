ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Place, OH

Fox 19

2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack

UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Two officers were hospitalized for injuries from a dog attack Saturday morning, according to Union Township Lt. Josh Hines. At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a residence located in the 500 block of Clough Pike and were attacked by a dog at the scene, Hines confirmed.
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Early morning West End crash leaves 1 injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a report that a vehicle was trapped under a parked semi-trailer. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at the 800 block of Bank Street where they extricated a man trapped inside the vehicle and transported him to UC Hospital, according to the district fire chief, Curtis Goodman.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $1.635 billion for the construction of the long-awaited companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge, according to Governors Andy Beshear and Mike DeWine. The project, which will provide traffic release, increased safety and will do so without tolls, is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was onboard when the fire first broke out. Shortly after 12:45 p.m., firefighters were still on...
DAYTON, KY
Fox 19

Christmas Eve fire forces family, 10 pets out of their home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wilmington family is without their home after a Christmas Eve fire. Tracy Hansford’s family made it out safely, as did their 10 animals. But she says it’s been hard not sleeping in their home. “It makes you sick to your stomach,” she...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Hathaway’s Diner reopens after closing due to burst pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A popular downtown diner was forced to close its doors because of burst pipes, but on Thursday, they reopened their doors. FOX19 NOW's Jason Maxwell has the story on Hathaway's Diner.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

LIST: New Year’s Eve festivities throughout Cincinnati/NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you haven’t planned your New Year’s Eve festivities, here are some events happening in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Hard Rock Casino - 1000 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH. Hard Rock Cincinnati’s New Year’s Eve festivities include a sports-themed party with celebrity appearances,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will host family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities during their annual Happy Zoo Year celebration on Saturday. There will be games, glow goodies, music, and a kid-friendly early countdown at 8 p.m. “It’s always a fun celebration, especially for people who prefer to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH

