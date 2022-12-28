Read full article on original website
Gleason’s departure, Nolden’s death dominated 2022 Genesee County government news
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Two criminal investigations of top officials in the county Clerk’s Office and the death of Commissioner Bryant Nolden dominated county government news in 2022. Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest out-county stories during the last year. January. The Health Department announced on...
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Whitmer Grants Clemency to Genesee County Man That Scared Woman to Death in 1984
A Genesee County man was granted clemency after serving 38 years behind bars for felony murder. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted John E. Aslin clemency a few days before Christmas. Aslin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of Parole on December 27, 1984. According to MLive, Aslin was...
125 Flint-area photos that reflect the pain and perseverance of 2022
FLINT, MI — It has, unfortunately, been another incredibly trying year for many in the community. We’ve lost a number of community leaders throughout the last year, including Flint police Captain Collin Birnie, former Flint Mayor Woodrow Stanley and, most recently, Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, a Genesee County Commissioner and executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House.
Bridge in rural Genesee County to be demolished due to unsafe conditions
A small Genesee County town is losing a bridge for good. The crossing is on Lillie Road in Argentine Township. It's been closed for more than five years due to unsafe conditions. We're now learning what's planned. The Genesee County Road Commission tells Mid-Michigan NOW that it applied for funding...
Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
Flint rings in New Year with annual Resolution Run
FLINT, MI -- For the past 20 years, Waldo Bronson has been participating in Flint’s annual 5k New Year’s Resolution Run. The run’s motto is “start the new year on the right foot.” The event always lands on Dec. 31 when people across the country make New Year’s resolutions. Proceeds from the run go towards funding scholarships for the Crim Adult Training Program.
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
Michigan State Police reminds people to drive sober on New Year’s
Michigan State Police is reminding people who plan to drink on New Year's Eve to stay away from the steering wheel.
$500K grant awarded to plan to transform North Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a grant of $500,000 to the Flint Housing Commission to support engagement with residents of River Park Apartments, the surrounding community, and other community stakeholders to develop a comprehensive Transformation Plan for North Flint. River...
Flint’s 2022 featured Neeley re-election, council feuds and new buyer for Buick City
FLINT, MI -- Voters gave Sheldon Neeley a second term as mayor in 2022 and residents saw both signs of both hope and reasons for concern inside Flint City Hall. Here’s a look back at what made news during the past year, including several developments that will continue to evolve in 2023.
Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022
As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
HUD grant could be impetus for demolition of Flint’s River Park Apartments
FLINT, MI -- Flint has received a federal planning grant that could lead to the demolition of a public housing complex on East Carpenter Road and the relocation of residents there. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the city and the Flint Housing Commission a $500,000...
Oakland County ramping up patrols on NYE
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As New Year celebrations kick off this holiday weekend, that means a boost in law enforcement on the roads. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says you will see more patrols Saturday night."We'll probably have a couple hundred out there, but specifically and where…(grins)," he said.Bouchard says those who decide to drink alcohol or take drugs should think twice before getting behind the wheel. "The time to call a friend is before you're arrested, not from jail," he added.And let's mention the hefty fines. Bouchard says a citation can cost thousands of dollars. "Sadly, we...
Possible shooting reported near People’s Kitchen in Lansing
Ambulances and several law enforcement departments, including LPD and MSP, were on the scene near the People's Kitchen after a possible shooting.
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing easing visitor restrictions
During regular visiting hours (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), people no longer have to check in at the registration desk in the hospital lobby.
Valorie Horton name interim executive director at Flint’s Berston Field House
FLINT, MI — The president of the Friends of Berston Field House will run the organization on a day-to-day basis following the sudden death of former Executive Director Bryant “BB” Nolden. Members of the Friends Board of Directors appointed Valorie Horton as interim executive director last week,...
Walleye season open year-round in 2023 in Saginaw and Bay City areas
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Walleye fishermen will have more opportunities to keep fish caught on part of the Saginaw River in 2023. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that walleye season will remain open year-round in 2023 beginning on Jan. 1 for the lower Saginaw River and all of Saginaw Bay.
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
