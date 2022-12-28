OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As New Year celebrations kick off this holiday weekend, that means a boost in law enforcement on the roads. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says you will see more patrols Saturday night."We'll probably have a couple hundred out there, but specifically and where…(grins)," he said.Bouchard says those who decide to drink alcohol or take drugs should think twice before getting behind the wheel. "The time to call a friend is before you're arrested, not from jail," he added.And let's mention the hefty fines. Bouchard says a citation can cost thousands of dollars. "Sadly, we...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO