CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction
Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday
Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light, and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Sunday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Beal has missed the last two games due to a sore left hamstring, but he'll be in the mix to return against Milwaukee. If he remains out, Corey Kispert will likely continue to garner a starting role for Washington.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but continued to be a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota right now. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jovante Moffatt: Won't suit up Sunday
Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Moffatt (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Moffatt will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive week as a result of a lingering calf issue. The 26-year-old has made just three game appearances throughout this season, but he's ultimately been limited to a strict special-teams role in each of those matchups.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State score: No. 4 Jayhawks erase double-digit deficit, escape after controversial finish
Kansas dug its way out of a 15-point deficit at home on Saturday to open up Big 12 play with a dramatic come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State thanks to some stifling late defense, clutch shots and maybe some questionable officiating with the game on the line. The No. 4 Jayhawks...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'
Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Outside of rotation
Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games. Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Clears concussion protocol
Davis (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. Davis practiced fully the past two days and cleared the concussion protocol, so he won't miss any games after he suffered the injury last week. The rookie first-round pick has 16 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Andre Roberts: Set to return
Roberts (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Roberts acts almost strictly as the team's return man when healthy, but it'll be interesting to monitor if he returns to that capacity after missing the last 13 games. Raheem Blackshear has done well as an explosive kick returner recently.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Done for season
Gregory (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. That now makes 21 Broncos placed on injured reserve to start the season, easily the most in the NFL. The 29-year-old played in just six games this season, as Gregory also was placed on injured reserve earlier this year after undergoing surgery to trim his meniscus. He ends the 2022 season with just two sacks and 19 total sacks, hardly figures expected after he joined the franchise on a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason.
CBS Sports
Titans' Andrew Adams: Ruled out with knee injury
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Adams suffered the injury on a touchdown reception for the Cowboys early in the fourth quarter. He was carted off the field and quickly ruled out, suggesting the potential for a serious injury. If Adams is sidelined beyond Thursday's game, it would be a big blow to Tennessee's secondary, as he has regularly played over 80 percent of defensive snaps at free safety.
CBS Sports
Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury
Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Handed probable tag
Green is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland due to right foot soreness. Green has been nursing a foot injury over the last week or so, but he's been able to play through the issue and appears on track to do so again Friday. Expect confirmation on Green's availability from the Warriors closer to tipoff.
