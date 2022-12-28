ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts On Akon's Thoughts on African Entertainers vs Black American Entertainers

To say that Akon has some explaining to do would be an understatement.

The “Locked Up” singer’s latest interview with the Zeze Millz Show is causing quite a stir on social media for a few reasons. For one, there was the tone-deaf comment that he made in defense of Nick Cannon conceiving so many children at the same time. We’re still trying to get over the whole “eff going to all the recitals” stance, but whatever.

RELATED: Akon On Nick Cannon’s Having Multiple Baby Mamas:”They’re All Happy!”

Well, as if that wasn’t ignorant enough, now a new clip has surfaced. This time, the Senegalese-American singer is insinuating that African entertainers are more entertaining than Black-American entertainers.

When Millz brought up Ghanian artist Black Sherif and brought up how impressed she was with his music and stage presence, Akon chimed in response, “… But he’s African.” And, it pretty much goes all downhill from here. (The clip in question is around the 18:44 mark)

“We a little different when it comes to stage presence,” he continues. “In America.. oh yeah, them n*ggas gonna be wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as hell, half asleep because they high as hell on stage. But Africa… I mean, look at all these YouTube clips of all these kids from Uganda and… these kids are performers, like, so… For us, it comes natural, you know?”

Needless to say, the internet was not kind at all to the singer (who, by the way, was born in St. Louis… but that’s another story). Several folks expressed their feelings on social media, including journalist Van Lathan , who expressed his thoughts on IG.

Lathan is not alone in this stance, as many called Akon to task for belittling the very culture that he profited heavily from. Check out some of the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Ouch…

7.

8.

9. The interviewer, Zeze Millz, attempts to provide more insight…

10. …which prompted a very appropriate read from journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

11.

12. And finally… For The Culture

Any questions?

Comments / 21

kevin george
3d ago

No shock here, many Africans have long looked down upon African Americans. Many prefer a white woman or man over their African American peers, No shock here.

Reply(3)
13
Downtown Benny Brown
3d ago

This wouldn't surprise anyone that knows or has talked to many native Africans regarding their feelings on African-Americans. Africans in general have a very low opinion of African-Americans because Africans live or have lived in a place with true poverty and little to no opportunity and the see how much opportunity there is in America and how little African-Americans take advantage of it.

Reply
8
Geegee B
1d ago

It seems that in America you cannot express any opinion outside of the "woke" views without being socially crucified. Free speech will cost you. 🤐😶

Reply
4
