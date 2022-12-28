ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Wanted Florida Man Found Hiding Under A Blanket, Arrested For Fentanyl

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsDDl_0jwvY4Lc00 Justin Kalinowski, 32, Source: IRCSO

A wanted Florida man was arrested on multiple warrants after deputies say a K( found the man hiding under blankets in a house.

Justin Kalinowski, 32, was found hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest in Indian River County.

Investigators say that numerous announcements were made at the front door, and no one responded.

In the news: Florida Woman Wins $2 Million Top Prize On $10 Lottery Scratch-Off Game

That’s when deputies made K9 announcements for Kalinowski to come out and turn himself in, to no avail.

Investigators say K-9 Bane was released and successfully located and apprehended Kalinowski, who was hiding under a blanket inside a closet.

“Kalinowski will be starting the new year in the Indian River County Jail,” said IRCSO.

Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants for:

  • FTA Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor FTA for Driving Without a License.

Comments / 31

Boba
3d ago

HIDING UNDER a BLANKET! They don't make them like they use to!

Reply(1)
20
stephanie wilson
2d ago

as long as there is addiction, there will be someone looking to make a profit. we need better programs to help addicts. if we help people get better, there will be less drug dealers. prison/jail doesn't teach them skills to better their lives. it just teaches better ways to be a criminal and not get caught.

Reply
2
Related
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FLORIDA STATE
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Man Recounts Harrowing Experience of Losing an Arm in Alligator Attack

As any Floridian would agree, there are a few cardinal rules for living in (or visiting) the Sunshine State. Carry sunscreen and water basically everywhere you go, never stay in the pool during a thunderstorm, and, whatever you do, never swim in freshwater, no matter how inviting it may look. Well over a million American alligators call Florida home, the ancient reptiles inhabiting all 67 counties. And though alligator attacks are rare, they’re far from unheard of.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Man charged with molesting girl

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he touched an underage girl in a sexual manner several times over four years. The 17-year-old girl told officers the acts began when she was 13, reports show. Angel Reyes, of 96th Court, Vero Beach,...
VERO BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money. Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme. Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After...
SPRING HILL, FL
