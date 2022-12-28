Wanted Florida Man Found Hiding Under A Blanket, Arrested For Fentanyl

Justin Kalinowski, 32, Source: IRCSO

A wanted Florida man was arrested on multiple warrants after deputies say a K( found the man hiding under blankets in a house.

Justin Kalinowski, 32, was found hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest in Indian River County.

Investigators say that numerous announcements were made at the front door, and no one responded.

That’s when deputies made K9 announcements for Kalinowski to come out and turn himself in, to no avail.

Investigators say K-9 Bane was released and successfully located and apprehended Kalinowski, who was hiding under a blanket inside a closet.

“Kalinowski will be starting the new year in the Indian River County Jail,” said IRCSO.

Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants for:

FTA Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor FTA for Driving Without a License.

