Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns open up Big 12 play with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve.
Alamo Bowl Truly Was Bralen Trice's Coming-Out Party
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The University of Washington football team is like this traveling circus, coming to a city near you, setting up the big tents and putting on a show for everyone to see. There's Michael Penix Jr., the main event with all of his Houdini moves at...
pacificnwsports.com
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win
In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies
SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
Happiness doesn't grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found.
fox7austin.com
Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin
MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
