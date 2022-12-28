ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

pacificnwsports.com

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win

In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies

SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
Houston Chronicle

Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming

Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
fox7austin.com

Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin

MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
MOSCOW, ID
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Seattle to California

The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

