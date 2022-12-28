Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 16,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

2 DAYS AGO