East Greenwich, RI

‘Unimaginable grief’: Crash victim’s mom reflects on year without daughter

By Shiina LoSciuto, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuex6_0jwvXuga00

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been nearly one year since 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti was killed in a car crash.

But for the teenager’s family, it feels like it was yesterday.

“No family should ever feel this pain,” her mother Janine Passaretti-Molloy said. “It’s an unimaginable grief for a mother to feel.”

Passaretti was driving home early on New Year’s Day when her car was rear-ended on I-95 South. The impact forced her car off the highway and down an embankment, where it struck a tree and rolled over. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Community mourns loss of East Greenwich teen killed in crash

“Our world was destroyed,” Passaretti-Molloy said. “It will never be put together the way it was.”

Passaretti-Molloy said she will always cherish her last moments with her daughter.

“Right when she was walking out the door, I said ‘come back and give me another hug,'” she recalled. “She came back and gave me a kiss … that was the last time I saw her, and that was the last time I was happy.”

( Story continues below video. )

Prosecutors believe the other driver, 30-year-old Aramis Segura, was speeding when he crashed into Passaretti’s car. Segura took off running into the woods after the crash and was later arrested at his home in Charlestown .

MORE: Man charged in New Year’s Day crash has been arrested more than a dozen times

Segura admitted to drinking beer and smoking marijuana prior to getting behind the wheel, according to police. He’s been charged with driving to endanger resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Passaretti-Molloy wants everyone to not remember her daughter as a statistic, but as a child whose life was tragically cut short.

“This year has gone by in a blur, but it’s going to be like this forever,” she said. “Our family isn’t whole anymore.”

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, Passaretti-Molloy is urging everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

“All of these people who get into their cars and they can’t even see straight … they’re not thinking about anyone but themselves at that time and that needs to change,” she said.

Passaretti-Molloy hopes that sharing her daughter’s story will spur change.

“I need her to be known forever,” she said. “Too many families have been devastated.”

NEXT: MADD reminds driving impaired is preventable ahead of holiday weekend

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

