Idaho State

Idaho Department of Finance warns of employment scams

By Rob King
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho – A new year around the corner brings new job opportunities for many. However, the Idaho Department of Finance is advising folks of some red flags to look out for to avoid getting scammed.

Although not new, scammers are impersonating companies and posting fake job postings on popular websites. Victims then may enter personal information believing they’re applying for a legitimate position. That information could be social security numbers, credit card information, and direct deposit information. According to the FBI, scammers may send an employment contract and try to receive financial compensation upfront. These scams can lead to monetary losses, identity theft, and even unwitting involvement in criminal activities like money laundering.

The Department of Finance also warns of a fake check scam. An illegitimate paycheck may be sent to the victim with instructions to transfer excess funds to a particular account or gift cards. The victim is then liable when the check bounces at the bank.

Some tips to help keep yourself safe include:

  • Never provide personal information up front
  • Be skeptical of vague communication from the potential employer
  • Research the company and name of the involved individual beforehand
  • Beware of any job that requires payment
  • Discuss the job or company with a trusted third party

If you suspect you’ve been the victim of fraud or any scam, contact your financial institution, keep all records of communication with the suspect scammers, update passwords, and visit IdentityTheft.gov for a personalized plan.

According to the Federal Trade Commision, U.S consumers were scammed out of $68 million in the first quarter of 2022.

RELATED: ‘Any unexpected message should be a red flag’: Spotting package delivery text, email scams

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

