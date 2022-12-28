Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
Is one of these names the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
numberfire.com
Tyler Higbee (elbow) expected to play in Rams' Week 17 matchup
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) is expected to play in Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite his questionable designation, Higbee is on track to play in Week 17. In a matchup versus a Chargers' unit allowing 9.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Higbee to score 9.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Bears expect wideout Chase Claypool (knee) to play in Week 17
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool has been sidelined since Week 13 by a knee injury, but it looks like the Bears' top receiver should be active for today's tilt with the Lions. The third-year wideout has yet to score a touchdown as a Bear since joining the team at the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Jags' Trevor Lawrence (toe) expected to play in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is expected to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence has been managing a toe injury since getting tangled up with a defender in Week 13, but he has yet to miss any games with the injury. The second-year quarterback has missed practices each week since, but has been on fire when it comes down to game days as the Jags push for a playoff spot. He should be good to go today versus the Texans.
