Larry Brown Sports

2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
numberfire.com

Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tyler Higbee (elbow) expected to play in Rams' Week 17 matchup

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) is expected to play in Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite his questionable designation, Higbee is on track to play in Week 17. In a matchup versus a Chargers' unit allowing 9.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Higbee to score 9.5 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bears expect wideout Chase Claypool (knee) to play in Week 17

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool has been sidelined since Week 13 by a knee injury, but it looks like the Bears' top receiver should be active for today's tilt with the Lions. The third-year wideout has yet to score a touchdown as a Bear since joining the team at the trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jags' Trevor Lawrence (toe) expected to play in Week 17

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is expected to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence has been managing a toe injury since getting tangled up with a defender in Week 13, but he has yet to miss any games with the injury. The second-year quarterback has missed practices each week since, but has been on fire when it comes down to game days as the Jags push for a playoff spot. He should be good to go today versus the Texans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

