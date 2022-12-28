Four arrested in connection to Jay burglary

JAY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.

State Police responded to a complaint on Dockum Way just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 20. Upon investigating the scene, police said that a resident had been attacked by a group of intruders, who entered the home without permission. Police said that the victim was awoken, struck in the head, and held against their will as the intruders demanded money and drugs. The victim escaped the suspects with non-threatening injuries.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident. They include:

Richard A. Carnahan Jr., 37, of Keeseville Arrested on Monday, Nov. 28 Charged with 1st-degree burglary and causing an injury; 2nd-degree kidnapping; assault; 2nd-degree robbery aided by another; and 1st-degree robbery Remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of cash bail

Timothy L. Baker, 38, of Peru Arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 Charged with 1st-degree burglary and causing an injury; 2nd-degree criminal use of a firearm; assault; 2nd-degree robbery aided by another; 2nd-degree kidnapping; and 1st-degree robbery Remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of bail

Evita A. Stacey, 28, of Keeseville Arrested on Monday, Dec. 12 Charged with 1st-degree burglary and causing an injury; assault; 2nd-degree robbery aided by another; 2nd-degree kidnapping; and 1st-degree robbery Remanded to Essex County Jail with no bail

Dustin J. Saltmarsh, 37, of Peru Arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 14 Charged with conspiracy theory in the 4th and 5th degree Released on own recognizance



