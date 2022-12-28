ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 29, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a blizzard rolling through leading up to Christmas, warmer temperatures and rain chances will melt the snowpack across much of southern lower Michigan into the new year. A prolonged stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures and rain will erode the fantastic snow conditions that the...
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
WOOD

Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20

The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
Fox17

2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Pine Plantation, Kent County, Michigan, USA By Robert Betka

"The woods are lovely, dark and deep", goes the famous Robert Frost poem, and never more than on this cold and snowy December morning in west Michigan. A days-long snowstorm and low, leaden skies made scenic photography challenging until I decided to hike through this pine plantation in a nearby county park that hikers and cross-country skiers typically frequent.
98.7 WFGR

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

