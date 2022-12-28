Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
SUV crashes into Grand River; driver hospitalized
One person is in the hospital after they were pulled from an SUV that crashed into the Grand River Saturday morning.
West Michigan rivers not expected to flood after pre-Christmas blizzard snowmelt
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Weather officials aren’t concerned about river flooding in West Michigan, even with some 2 feet of snow dumped on Grand Rapids before Christmas melted or melting. “One thing that’s really helped us out is the fact that we’ve had a steady snowmelt,” said T.J....
These 4 notable Grand Rapids, MDOT road projects hit targeted completion goals in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Lane closures, detours, bumper-to-bumper traffic and headaches for motorists. It’s the price motorists pay during significant construction projects on area highways and well-traveled city streets. The construction season has come to a close with winter officially here -- packing a punch recently with a...
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 29, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a blizzard rolling through leading up to Christmas, warmer temperatures and rain chances will melt the snowpack across much of southern lower Michigan into the new year. A prolonged stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures and rain will erode the fantastic snow conditions that the...
Cat rescued from Kent County house fire
Crews on the scene tell FOX 17 that everyone was able to get out safely. A cat was also rescued from the property.
Grand Rapids recorded 23 homicides in 2022. Here’s where each case stands.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The city of Grand Rapids experienced an uptick in homicide cases in 2022 making it the second deadliest year in the last five years. The homicides in Grand Rapids claimed the lives of 23 people in 2022. Among the victims were two babies, a 64-year-old man who was killed in a fatal fire and multiple teens and young adults.
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
There are thousands of drains and catch basins in Kent County to keep up with melting snow.
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
Safe car seats, cribs available to Kent County families in need
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Families in need with children ages 5 and younger can now access free and safe car seats and portable cribs thanks to the county’s early childhood millage. Officials with the Ready by Five millage announced last week that families with a child age 5...
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
WOOD
Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20
The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
Fox17
2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
Driver hospitalized after leaving road, hitting tree in Georgetown Twp.
First responders removed a 29-year-old driver from his car after they say he left the road and hit a tree.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Pine Plantation, Kent County, Michigan, USA By Robert Betka
"The woods are lovely, dark and deep", goes the famous Robert Frost poem, and never more than on this cold and snowy December morning in west Michigan. A days-long snowstorm and low, leaden skies made scenic photography challenging until I decided to hike through this pine plantation in a nearby county park that hikers and cross-country skiers typically frequent.
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0