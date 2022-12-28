Read full article on original website
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will reportedly be out vs. Saints, could be available Week 18
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finally returned to practice on Thursday, but he's not quite ready to play yet. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hurts will not start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he could be available to play in Week 18. Hurts, one of the key...
Key players and storylines to watch in Bills vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals host what is effectively a playoff game on “Monday Night Football” with the Buffalo Bills in town. Those Bills and Bengals combine for the most wins of any MNF matchup in recent history in a game described as one of the best MNF matchups ever.
Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum's Shocking Nick Saban Comments
No one has been a bigger fan of Nick Saban than Paul Finebaum over the years. However, the longtime SEC analyst let the 71-year-old Alabama head coach have it during a segment on ESPN's The Paul Finebaum Show this Friday morning. Finebaum said Saban the 2022 season was "probably ...
Emoni Bates and G.G. Jackson Shine in Friday Night Battle
Summarizing Emoni Bates' and G.G. Jackson's outings and how these performances gave the world a glimpse of what defines each prospect.
Falcons Complimentary of Cardinals Ahead of Sunday Battle
A great level of mutual respect between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons has been shown despite both struggling this season.
