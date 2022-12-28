Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.

According to Sparrow, eight weather-related deaths were investigated between Dec. 22-Dec. 27.

Three elderly people were found outside in the snow and rushed to the hospital. All three later died. Sparrow did not provide a cause of death.

In addition, one man died in his car from carbon monoxide poisoning and another was found dead in an unheated garage.

Three other people died after suffering from cardiac-related issues while either shoveling or snow blowing.

Sparrow could not share the specific dates or places where these incidents happened.

Over the period of time when these deaths occurred, temperatures in Lansing dropped into the single-digits and several inches of snow hit the area.

The low temperature at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing was 3 degrees on Dec. 24.

