Thornton, CO

myprimetimenews.com

Save the Date Veteran Event

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, will be hosting their 4th Annual “Vet Connect” Regional Event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland, CO. This free opportunity is for Veterans to connect with other...
LOVELAND, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Kavod Senior Life earns prestigious Beacon Award for “Best in Wellness”

[DENVER, COLORADO], December 13, 2022 – KAVOD SENIOR LIFE (kuh-VOAD) is proud to announce that it has won the 2022 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, which recognizes the Top 25 senior living communities in North America. Honoring the “Best in Wellness,” the annual Beacon Awards are presented by the International...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
DENVER, CO
myprimetimenews.com

2022/23 Art on Parade People’s Choice Winner Named

December 22, 2022, Northglenn, CO – The Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation (NAHF) announces artist Vanny Channal as the recipient of the 2022/2023 People’s Choice Award for his scrap metal sculpture “American Steel Eagle”. The award is part of Northglenn’s Art on Parade program. The program features on-loan, outdoor sculptures exhibited at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park for one year. The public votes for their favorite, and NAHF works toward purchasing the piece for permanent display in the City of Northglenn. NAHF has already secured funding for this piece from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).
NORTHGLENN, CO
Westword

Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison

Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
MORRISON, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado

In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Readers’ Corner, Jan. 2023: Local Colorado Authors

Ghost Tour (Claryn Vaile) features hotel historian Rebecca Bridger. As part of her duties she conducts ghost tours of the Griffins Keep, of the oldest and best-loved building in downtown Denver. Ever the skeptic, Rebecca doesn’t believe the tales of paranormal encounters until she begins to experience them herself. Just as she begins to discover the Keep’s long-held secrets, the new owners’ “remodeling” threatens to obliterate the hotel’s past and destroy the building’s function as a spiritual portal. More historical/paranormal fiction than true ghost story, Ghost Tour overflows with anecdotes and historical references about the Brown Palace Hotel that Colorado readers will recognize.
DENVER, CO
castlepinesconnection.com

Hickory House – barbecue tradition runs deep

One of northern Douglas County’s most well-established restaurants happens to have the least amount of frills. Hickory House, at South Parker Road and Mountain Man Drive, has been the go-to place for casual meals and special occasions for scores of Parker residents for nearly 20 years. Aside from prime...
PARKER, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
Westword

Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires

Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
DENVER, CO

