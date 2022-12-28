Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
myprimetimenews.com
Save the Date Veteran Event
Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, will be hosting their 4th Annual “Vet Connect” Regional Event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland, CO. This free opportunity is for Veterans to connect with other...
myprimetimenews.com
Kavod Senior Life earns prestigious Beacon Award for “Best in Wellness”
[DENVER, COLORADO], December 13, 2022 – KAVOD SENIOR LIFE (kuh-VOAD) is proud to announce that it has won the 2022 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, which recognizes the Top 25 senior living communities in North America. Honoring the “Best in Wellness,” the annual Beacon Awards are presented by the International...
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
myprimetimenews.com
2022/23 Art on Parade People’s Choice Winner Named
December 22, 2022, Northglenn, CO – The Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation (NAHF) announces artist Vanny Channal as the recipient of the 2022/2023 People’s Choice Award for his scrap metal sculpture “American Steel Eagle”. The award is part of Northglenn’s Art on Parade program. The program features on-loan, outdoor sculptures exhibited at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park for one year. The public votes for their favorite, and NAHF works toward purchasing the piece for permanent display in the City of Northglenn. NAHF has already secured funding for this piece from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).
Westword
Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison
Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado
In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
5280.com
Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors
The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
High school teacher killed in avalanche remembered by family, co-workers
CONIFER, Colo. — What was supposed to be a fun day in the mountains turned into tragedy. Brian Bunnell was killed in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass while snowboarding with his three sons on Monday. All four were caught in the avalanche. One of Bunnell's sons was also buried but was rescued by his brothers and survived.
myprimetimenews.com
Readers’ Corner, Jan. 2023: Local Colorado Authors
Ghost Tour (Claryn Vaile) features hotel historian Rebecca Bridger. As part of her duties she conducts ghost tours of the Griffins Keep, of the oldest and best-loved building in downtown Denver. Ever the skeptic, Rebecca doesn’t believe the tales of paranormal encounters until she begins to experience them herself. Just as she begins to discover the Keep’s long-held secrets, the new owners’ “remodeling” threatens to obliterate the hotel’s past and destroy the building’s function as a spiritual portal. More historical/paranormal fiction than true ghost story, Ghost Tour overflows with anecdotes and historical references about the Brown Palace Hotel that Colorado readers will recognize.
A look at the lots for sale in the Marshall Fire burn zone
Not all survivors of the Marshall Fire are choosing to rebuild. Many are moving on. Experts say the primary reasons are cost and underinsurance.
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Greenwood Village woman helps reunite people with lost luggage
DENVER — A Greenwood Village woman helped dozens of people put an end to their holiday season nightmares by reuniting them with their lost luggage Friday. Alison Hankins told 9NEWS she got the idea when her uncle was separated from his luggage while traveling to Denver International Airport from Texas.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing
The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.
castlepinesconnection.com
Hickory House – barbecue tradition runs deep
One of northern Douglas County’s most well-established restaurants happens to have the least amount of frills. Hickory House, at South Parker Road and Mountain Man Drive, has been the go-to place for casual meals and special occasions for scores of Parker residents for nearly 20 years. Aside from prime...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Westword
Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires
Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
