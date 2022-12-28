ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

North Adams Police Department phone system down

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The North Adams Police Department’s phone system is currently down, and they are encouraging anyone needing to contact them to use the backup public safety line.

The public safety phone number is (413) 663-3313. 911 is operational for all emergency calls.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

