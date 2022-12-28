North Adams Police Department phone system down
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The North Adams Police Department's phone system is currently down, and they are encouraging anyone needing to contact them to use the backup public safety line.
The public safety phone number is (413) 663-3313. 911 is operational for all emergency calls.
