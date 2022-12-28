Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool has been sidelined since Week 13 by a knee injury, but it looks like the Bears' top receiver should be active for today's tilt with the Lions. The third-year wideout has yet to score a touchdown as a Bear since joining the team at the trade deadline.

