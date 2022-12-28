Read full article on original website
WBUR
Court ruling allows Sikh men to attend Marine Corps boot camp with facial hair and turbans
The Sikh Coalition brought a lawsuit on behalf of three prospective recruits and one Marine Corps captain. The lawsuit is ongoing as the Sikh captain is still unable to deploy with his facial hair. Giselle Klapper, senior staff attorney of the Sikh Coalition and led the lawsuit, joins Here &...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group
A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
Officer injured on Jan. 6 says resigning wasn't his choice: 'They did that to me, the mob'
A US Capitol police officer injured on January 6, 2021, said Thursday that he is not leaving the force by choice, but "because they did that to me, the mob."
Amy Coney Barrett Under Pressure as Supreme Court Gay Rights Case Begins
Barrett has not recused herself from the case despite calls for her to step down due to her affiliation with anti-gay Christian groups.
Opinion: White Christians Want to Establish a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
Why a Group of Christians Is Fighting the Growing Threat of Christian Nationalism
This is “a high-tide moment for Christian nationalism in our time," says Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty.
