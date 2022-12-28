Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will reportedly be out vs. Saints, could be available Week 18
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finally returned to practice on Thursday, but he's not quite ready to play yet. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hurts will not start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he could be available to play in Week 18. Hurts, one of the key...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) limited on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) was limited during Thursday's practice. Samuel's first practice since Week 14's injury included his participation in individual drills. Expect Brandon Aiyuk to see more targets against a Las Vegas Raiders' defense ranked 13th (26.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Samuel is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
numberfire.com
Nick Richards (hand) available for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Richards has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 15.5 minutes against Oklahoma City. Richards' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points, 4.7...
Russell Wilson to re-evaluate entire routine heading into 2023
So, you’ve heard of New Year’s resolutions, right? It appears Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is already making plans for
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell coming off Dallas' bench on Thursday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Powell will play a second unit role after Frank Ntilikina was named Thursday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 522.0 minutes this season, Powell is averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Hunter Henry (knee) 'OK to play' in Week 17
ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is "OK to play" for the team's Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. Henry suffered a knee injury in Week 16 when he collided with teammate Jonnu Smith on a crossing route. He was unable to return to that game, but it looks like he'll be back on the field for an important divisional matchup against the Dolphins today.
numberfire.com
Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (illness) available on Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bullock has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against San Antonio. Bullock's Friday projection includes 7.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Bears expect wideout Chase Claypool (knee) to play in Week 17
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool has been sidelined since Week 13 by a knee injury, but it looks like the Bears' top receiver should be active for today's tilt with the Lions. The third-year wideout has yet to score a touchdown as a Bear since joining the team at the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
numberfire.com
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as questionable in Week 17
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17's contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave appears closer to a potential return from a one game absence after he logged limited practices with his hamstring injury. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more targets against an Eagles' secondary allowing 25.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Olave is out.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Eagles' Miles Sanders (knee) available for Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (knee) is available for Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sanders was removed from the injury report on Friday and will be available to face the Saints on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 17.9 carries against New Orleans. Sanders' Week...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (ankle) active for Pelicans' Saturday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will be available despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 26.3 projected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable for Week 17
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable for Week 17's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson returned to practice on Friday, logging a limited session in his first practice participation of the week. He has been officially listed as questionable to face Minnesota. Watson's current Week 17...
Comments / 0