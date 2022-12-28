The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham the rest of the season and is stepping away from the team to avoid being a 'distraction.' However, WR Davante Adams defended his QB and best friend, saying quote: 'This man gave everything he had. The reason I'm a Raider...One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my brudda's back through whatever...' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Adams should want out of Sin City or not.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO