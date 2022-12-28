Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
How Derek Carr would make other teams contenders if traded | THE HERD
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but without Derek Carr, who was benched. Davante Adams reacted to the decision, saying that nobody 'was excited' about Carr's benching. Colin defends Carr, explaining how he can help other teams.
FOX Sports
Why do quick-fix QBs like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan fail? A lack of the 'three P's'
"One man's trash is another man's treasure." In the NFL, plenty of executives, coaches and scouts believe in a football version of the old proverb: a player who one team considers worthless may be regarded as valuable by another team. Quarterbacks, in particular, are frequently viewed as salvageable players with...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff highlights: TCU beats Michigan in high-scoring Fiesta Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals kicked off in thrilling fashion as No. 3 TCU held on to beat No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a wild, high-scoring Fiesta Bowl. The 96 combined points marked the highest point total in Fiesta Bowl history, and the second-highest total in any College Football Playoff matchup.
FOX Sports
Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets
Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
FOX Sports
Can Ohio State be a true power? Narrow loss to Georgia leaves lingering questions
ATLANTA — C.J. Stroud stared into space. Roughly 30 minutes had passed since Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday, and the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist was still very much processing. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams
When it comes to college basketball terminology, or really, any sport for that matter, a "sleeper" is known as an under-the-radar player or team that has the potential to outperform its more established counterparts. When thinking back to some of the greatest sleeper teams in recent memory, the likes of...
FOX Sports
Should Davante Adams want out of Las Vegas after Raiders benched Derek Carr? | SPEAK
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham the rest of the season and is stepping away from the team to avoid being a 'distraction.' However, WR Davante Adams defended his QB and best friend, saying quote: 'This man gave everything he had. The reason I'm a Raider...One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my brudda's back through whatever...' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Adams should want out of Sin City or not.
FOX Sports
TCU vs. Michigan best bet, odds and how to bet
The TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal on New Year's Eve. The Horned Frogs finished their season 12-1. The squad's only blemish was the 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game. Michigan finished its...
FOX Sports
Georgia defeats Ohio State in the Peach Bowl — RJ Young reacts | No. 1 CFB Show
RJ Young reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Plus, RJ explains why Kirby Smart's unexpected timeout might've been the play of the game.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
FOX Sports
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 22 Xavier Highlights | CBB on FOX
The No. 2 UConn Huskies saw their undefeated season come to an end at the hands of the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers. Five Xavier players finished in double-digits. Jack Nunge, battling through flu-like symptoms, toughed out 15 points. Zach Freemantle and Colby Jones each added 16 points of their own. This is a crucial signature win for Sean Miller's crew on the last day of 2022.
Georgia's Kirby Smart issues blunt challenge to Stetson Bennett after thrilling win: 'He must play better'
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn't pleased with Stetson Bennett's quarterbacking in their comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday night.
Comments / 0