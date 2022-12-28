Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Great Wilderness Brewing Company coming to downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Great Wilderness Brewing Company will be Pulaski’s first brewery. It will take over an old building on First St. in the Town of Pulaski. “We’re looking to build a massive 30-foot by 20-foot outdoor covered stage for live music, and a lot of outdoor live events,” said Scot Rockafellow, owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company. “It’s a family-friendly, dog-friendly environment.”
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations
ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of ways you can kick off 2023 in Downtown Roanoke. People from all over the Roanoke Valley will join together for the Big Lick Downtown Countdown. Market Square will be filled with live music, games, cocktails, and plenty of food. “We have three...
WSLS
Stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Miler Program
ROANOKE, Va. – You can stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Mile Program. Hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity level for 100 days. The distance goal is to reach 100 miles from January to April. If you achieve this goal,...
WSLS
Illuminights wraps up 2022 season
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Another season of Illuminights has come to an end. More than 50,000 people attended the holiday walking light event at Explore Park. This year organizers added an additional 50,000 lights and new displays to make this year different. Alex North with Roanoke Parks and Recreation...
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee and Custard raising money for a food truck
ROANOKE, Va. – A community favorite coffee shop is hoping to hit the road in 2023. Chris’s Coffee and Custard is raising money for a food truck. Chris’s is hoping to raise $75,000 for the unit and other equipment. The truck will feature some menu favorites, like...
WSLS
Dawgs fall in New Year’s Eve action
Roanoke, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs ran out of gas on Saturday night, losing 5-2 to the Huntsville Havoc at Berglund Center. Brady Heppner and Josh Nenadal each scored on the power play for Roanoke, with Bryce Martin assisting both. Both teams struggled to get their offenses rolling...
thestokesnews.com
Chick-fil-A opening soon
King residents will likely be eating more chicken in 2023. The county’s first Chick-fil-A is slated to open at 549 Main Street in the new year. “I’m excited about bringing Chick-Fil-A to King,” said operator Ross Parrish. “It’s a great community.”. Parrish has been with...
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
WDBJ7.com
Work underway to assess Fries Theatre water damage
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A burst water pipe in the Fries Theatre’s ceiling left a pool of water in the theatre Monday. By the time the water line break had been discovered Monday evening, there were already a few inches of standing water in the theatre. “The sprinkler burst...
fox5ny.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
WDBJ7.com
Buying and renovating a house - Why you should wait
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you buy a new home or are you thinking of buying a new home in 2023? There are many decisions to consider, including major renovations. We sit down with local realtor, Amanda Ostrander, about when and how to renovate your new home. She discusses the various considerations you should make including how the house serves you before you begin tearing down walls.
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
WSLS
Calm and sunny before a soggy end to the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The last two days of the year have quite a few contrasts. The differences are driven by a cold front moving through the central part of the country. Colder air is meeting warmer air near the Mississippi River this morning. The clear skies early Friday help...
WSLS
Three hurt after structure fire in Northeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire at Bimbo Bakeries in Roanoke Wednesday night. Officials say around 8 p.m., crews arrived at the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE, found heavy smoke and located a fire in the facility’s freezer, where it was contained and extinguished.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
thecarrollnews.com
JVG program opens doors for Carroll students
Jacob Quesenberry (far left) and RAE Center students Dakota Albert (second from right) and Sarah Kaufman (far right) meet with Congressman Morgan Griffith on Dec. 2 in Washington, D.C. One was an admitted “stuttering mess” and the other begged her parents to let her quit school. Now, thanks in large...
wvtf.org
New book highlights overlooked history in New River Valley
A new book about the history of Montgomery County before the Civil War shows what life was like in Blacksburg, long before Virginia Tech was built, when small farms dotted the landscape, and railroads brought travelers to nearby resorts. In the New River Valley, and in much of Appalachia, slavery...
